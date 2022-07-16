ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

WATCH: Aaron Wiggins Shows Out in Summer League

By Christine Butterfield
Inside The Thunder
Inside The Thunder
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AN0hY_0giCKYG700

Aaron Wiggins displays what he's worked on this off-season.

Aaron Wiggins is on his way to becoming a second-round success. After giving the Thunder nice minutes last season, Wiggins is looking to improve his role with OKC.

Las Vegas was off to a sizzling start for Wiggins where he shot five-of-nine from the floor during his first two games.

“He’s had a great summer,” Kam Woods said. “He's just so solid. He knows his game. He stays within his game and he always connects us on both ends of the floor.”

Seeming eager to prove what he’s worked on during the off-season, Wiggins shot two-of-two from the perimeter against Houston. He also recorded four boards, one steal and one block.

Continuing his two-way style against Sacramento, Wiggins finished the game with 10 points, one steal and one block. Impressively shooting a 50 percent clip from the floor, he is looking more efficient.

As a versatile guard, doing a little bit of everything is in Wiggins’ favor. But polishing his game will be key moving forward. If Wiggins can find moments to add finesse to the offense while maintaining his efficient shooting he will solidify a major role in Oklahoma City’s rotation.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
All Knicks

Knicks Trade of Julius Randle? Here's the Problem

Julius Randle has, in one short year, gone from being maybe the New York Knicks' best player to being ... maybe ... un-tradable. “There’s just no market out there for him. ... Trust me, if they could have had a deal for him, it would be done already,” The executive told Heavy.com writer Sean Deveney.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TMZ.com

Ex-NBA Star Andrew Bogut Doubles Down On Kendall Jenner Slut-Shaming Digs

Andrew Bogut ain't apologizing for slut-shaming Kendall Jenner last week ... in fact, the former #1 overall pick has just doubled down on his crass barbs. If you missed it, last Friday -- hours after Thursday night's NBA Draft had concluded -- Bogut threw a jab at Jenner over her reported split with Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker.
CELEBRITIES
ClutchPoints

DeMar DeRozan’s 5-word message after teaming up with LeBron James in Drew League

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James stole the show Saturday when he participated in a Drew League game. The King had the crowd buzzing for his appearance, and he delivered with 42 points in a close win. Making this even more special was the fact that LeBron teamed up with Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan. […] The post DeMar DeRozan’s 5-word message after teaming up with LeBron James in Drew League appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Basketball
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Basketball
ClutchPoints

Shareef O’Neal reacts to finishing up Summer League with Lakers

Shareef O’Neal turned some heads in Summer League while playing for the Los Angeles Lakers. Shareef O’Neal is on a quest to continue playing basketball on the greatest stage. He wants to show that he has what it takes to thrive in the NBA. A few years ago, the 6’10 O’Neal seemed to be on […] The post Shareef O’Neal reacts to finishing up Summer League with Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer League
FastBreak on FanNation

Former NBA Rookie Of The Year Is Still A Free Agent

July 17 marks the 18th day of NBA Free Agency, and one of the players that is still available is 2014 Rookie of The Year Michael Carter-Williams. Carter-Williams last played for the Orlando Magic in 2021, and he averaged 8.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. This past...
NBA
FastBreak on FanNation

A Very Famous NBA Player Is Still A Free Agent

July 17 is the 18th day of NBA free agency, and there are plenty of notable players that are still available to be signed. One of the available players is Lance Stephenson, who is 31-years-old and is a very well known player. The veteran guard began his career with the...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Garnett Says He Played Hard But Wasn't A Tough Guy: "Every Player In The League Gotta Be Ready To Fight. You Ain't Gonna Survive NBA Culture If You Show A Sliver Of Weakness."

Kevin Garnett is remembered for his legendary tenacity and intensity, KG was an absolute demon on the basketball court. His dominance on both ends of the court came from his ironclad desire to be the best and win, and it often manifested itself in tough, physical plays and trash talk.
NBA
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant Once Told Jimmy Butler He Was An Idiot For Saying He Would Be A Better NFL Wide Receiver Than Demaryius Thomas And Antonio Brown

The NBA and NFL are often considered to be the pinnacle of athleticism. While bigger players that have a bit of extra height and size thrive in the NBA, the NFL boasts some of the strongest and freakishly fast players in organized team sports. Thanks to the popularity of both sports, though, star athletes, when they are younger, end up playing both before picking the one they are better at.
NBA
NBC Sports

How Wiseman, Warriors' young core played in summer league

Everybody deserves some summer R & R right now, especially the NBA champions. The regular season is long gone. So are the playoffs, and the Warriors' latest title now is in the rearview mirror. The last phase of games was the 2022 NBA Summer League, which ended for Golden State...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Inside The Thunder

Inside The Thunder

Oklahoma City, OK
272
Followers
1K+
Post
50K+
Views
ABOUT

Inside The Thunder is a FanNation channel covering the Oklahoma City Thunder

 https://www.si.com/nba/thunder

Comments / 0

Community Policy