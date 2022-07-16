Chuck’s Camp Series: Ole Miss defensive players with bigger/different roles in 2022

Former Notre Dame quarterback and current college football analyst Brady Quinn went on CBS Sports HQ, where he delivered a surprising sleeper team for the Big 12 in 2022. “The one surprise team to me that’s most interesting is Kansas State,” said Brady Quinn. “I think when you look at Adrian Martinez, their quarterback who is a transfer out of Nebraska, things never really worked out after you saw the early success that he had there. But, he wants to join Chris Klieman.”

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO