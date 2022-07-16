ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Grief and Relief as Suspect Charged in L.A. Cold Cases

By William Bredderman
Daily Beast
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe arrest of a Texas man accused of killing four women in the Los Angeles area decades ago has brought both solace and pain to the families of two of his alleged victims. Los Angeles and Inglewood police teamed up with Fort Worth, Texas, cops to arrest 75-year-old Billy Ray Richardson...

