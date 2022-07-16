ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Colin Cowherd adjusts 16-win prediction for Vikings in 2022

By Jordy McElroy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KXSnq_0giCJHXD00

The perceived Colin Cowherd prediction take that the Minnesota Vikings would win 16 games in the 2022 season has officially been put to bed.

During a recent episode of “The Herd with Colin Cowherd,” the FOX Sports commentator attached an actual number value to the Vikings’ upcoming season.

That number obviously didn’t equal the 16 games in his initial pick, when he predicted the Vikings to “double their win total” from the previous season. But surprisingly, it wasn’t too far off from the original pick, either.

“This is from Jake Ward, via the SKOR North app, ‘Just a quick note, since his name had been mentioned a few times,'” SKOR North’s Phil Mackey said, during an episode of the Purple Daily podcast. “‘Colin Cowherd said today on his show that the Vikings will go 14-3, win the division and should be the number one choice to bet the over this season.’ And I’ve got two other notes from people saying that he said 13 or 14 wins for the Vikings.”

What a turnaround it would be to see the Vikings win the NFC North division, much less finish with one of the best win-loss records in the league.

That’s a lofty ambition for a team that hasn’t made it to the playoffs in back-to-back seasons.

But there’s clearly enough talent there for them to make waves, and they’ll be revitalized by a first-year head coach that just won a Super Bowl as the offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams. A few better finishes last season and the Vikings would have been right there in the mix.

Maybe Cowherd’s prediction isn’t so crazy after all.

Comments / 22

Paul Schultz
3d ago

How much crack did this guy smoke???? and even if they go to the Superbowl they won't win... you see the color of their team is purple cuz after 60 yrs in NFL and been to Superbowl 4 times and lost all of them.. I'd be purple chocking for that long...

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Former Cowboys Wide Receiver Announces He's Retiring At 27

Ryan Switzer has officially called it a career. The former Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers wideout retired from the NFL at the age of 27. He made the announcement on Monday morning via his Twitter account. Switzer was originally drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round of the...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Football
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Football
ClutchPoints

Lawyer for Deshaun Watson’s accusers responds to revelations that could help QB

The NFL’s three-day trial regarding the Deshaun Watson case concluded last week. However, breaking information leaked Thursday that could impact the result of the case. The NFL interviewed 12 women that accused Watson of sexual misconduct. Allegedly, the league also interviewed the adult son of one of the women. And, according to recent reports (originally […] The post Lawyer for Deshaun Watson’s accusers responds to revelations that could help QB appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
The Spun

Rob Gronkowski's Girlfriend Reveals If She Thinks He'll Stay Retired

In late June, tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement from the NFL for the second time. "I want to thank the whole entire first class Buccaneers organization for an amazing ride, trusting me to come back to play and help build a championship team," Gronkowski said in his statement. "I will now be going back into my retirement home, walking away from football again with my head held high knowing I gave it everything I had, good or bad, every time I stepped out on the field.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colin Cowherd
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Justin Jefferson ranks Cooper Kupp in his top 4 WRs

There are so many good wide receivers in the NFL right now, making it difficult to even pick the five best. Justin Jefferson undertook that task, telling Bleacher Report who he thinks are the top five wideouts in the league currently and while it’s no surprise he put himself in that group, he also included Cooper Kupp.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Minnesota Vikings#Fox Sports#Skor#Purple Daily#Nfc North#The Los Angeles Rams
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Big Notre Dame Rumor

Notre Dame is finally going to join a conference with the Big Ten and SEC adding big-time schools like Oklahoma, Texas, UCLA and USC, right?. According to a report from CBS Sports, Notre Dame is targeting a huge TV deal to stay independent. "Notre Dame targeting $75 million annual media...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Former Vikings LB sounds off on Mike Zimmer-Kirk Cousins beef

Former Minnesota Vikings linebacker Ben Leber discussed the chasm between former coach Mike Zimmer and quarterback Kirk Cousins. It’s no huge secret that Zimmer wasn’t a huge fan of Cousins, despite the fact he’s the franchise quarterback in Minnesota. However, it’s also true that Zimmer might not be a fan of quarterbacks in general — he never gave Kellen Mond the time of day, either.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant Once Told Jimmy Butler He Was An Idiot For Saying He Would Be A Better NFL Wide Receiver Than Demaryius Thomas And Antonio Brown

The NBA and NFL are often considered to be the pinnacle of athleticism. While bigger players that have a bit of extra height and size thrive in the NBA, the NFL boasts some of the strongest and freakishly fast players in organized team sports. Thanks to the popularity of both sports, though, star athletes, when they are younger, end up playing both before picking the one they are better at.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

130K+
Followers
175K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy