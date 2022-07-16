Colin Cowherd adjusts 16-win prediction for Vikings in 2022

The perceived Colin Cowherd prediction take that the Minnesota Vikings would win 16 games in the 2022 season has officially been put to bed.

During a recent episode of “The Herd with Colin Cowherd,” the FOX Sports commentator attached an actual number value to the Vikings’ upcoming season.

That number obviously didn’t equal the 16 games in his initial pick, when he predicted the Vikings to “double their win total” from the previous season. But surprisingly, it wasn’t too far off from the original pick, either.

“This is from Jake Ward, via the SKOR North app, ‘Just a quick note, since his name had been mentioned a few times,'” SKOR North’s Phil Mackey said, during an episode of the Purple Daily podcast. “‘Colin Cowherd said today on his show that the Vikings will go 14-3, win the division and should be the number one choice to bet the over this season.’ And I’ve got two other notes from people saying that he said 13 or 14 wins for the Vikings.”

What a turnaround it would be to see the Vikings win the NFC North division, much less finish with one of the best win-loss records in the league.

That’s a lofty ambition for a team that hasn’t made it to the playoffs in back-to-back seasons.

But there’s clearly enough talent there for them to make waves, and they’ll be revitalized by a first-year head coach that just won a Super Bowl as the offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams. A few better finishes last season and the Vikings would have been right there in the mix.

Maybe Cowherd’s prediction isn’t so crazy after all.