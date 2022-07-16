Florida State soccer coach Brian Pensky approaches first season with roster finally stabilized

Within his first week on the job, new Florida State soccer coach Brian Pensky faced a daunting reality.

More than a dozen Seminole players were in the transfer portal.

The program lingered in a state of uncertainty after previous head coach Mark Krikorian abruptly resigned in late March. By the time FSU hired Pensky from the University of Tennessee a month later, the reigning SEC Coach of the Year had just five days before the one-time transfer deadline.

For a soccer player to transfer and remain eligible to play in the coming season, she must put her name into the portal by May 1. So the Seminoles were loaded with players who wanted to protect themselves by entering the portal before that window closed.

A majority of those players eventually returned to FSU, keeping Pensky from having to dramatically overhaul a roster that won the national championship last season.

“Trust me, there were days where I was like, ‘No, seriously, are we going to have a team?’” Pensky said.

Below are a few other topics Pensky covered during his lengthy sit-down interview with the Democrat and Osceola earlier this month.

'It's their team'

The Seminoles now hold a 21-player roster that returned goalkeepers Cristina Roque and Mia Justus.

Seventh-year senior Clara Robbins – she redshirted in 2016, earned a medical redshirt in 2018 and received an extra year of eligibility due to the 2020 COVID season – and most of the other key veterans like Beata Olsson, Lauren Flynn, Jenna Nighswonger, Heather Payne and LeiLanni Nesbeth also are back.

Six freshmen – Olivia Garcia (Las Vegas), Summer Denigan (Union, Ky.), Sophia Nguyen (Pensacola, Fla.), Heather Gilchrist (Boulder, Colo.), Olivia Lebdaoui (Panama City Beach, Fla.) and Melina Descary (Canada) – and Mississippi State transfer Onyi Echegini were added to the roster.

In his re-recruitment of those players, Pensky said he encouraged honest feedback while letting them know who really runs this team.

“I tell all of my teams, ‘Any team that is worth a grain of salt is owned by the players,’” Pensky said.

“They are with the coaches for a couple hours of the day, but there are 22 other hours in the day where they are in the locker room, they are in their apartments, they are wherever. The things that are being said, spoken about and how they sleep and eat, it’s all player-led stuff.

“And you’ve got kids who have been here. Obviously Clara with her being a seventh-year. But you have Heather Payne and Jenna Nighswonger, who have been four-year kids. Beata (Olsson) has only been here a year, but she’s an older player.

“(Lauren) Flynn and (Cristina) Roque have been critical pieces to two national championship games and won national championships. So it’s these kids’ team. I’ve been here for two months. It’s their team.”

Pensky expects to announce his two new assistant coaches before preseason camp starts on Aug. 2. He said he looked to make unconventional hires for those roles after Krikorian’s assistants, Mike Bristol and Morinao Imaizumi, decided to leave FSU.

FSU's 16-game regular season schedule begins at South Carolina on Aug. 18 and ends with an Oct. 27 home game against Virginia Tech. The ACC Tournament will be held the following week.

Before the season starts, Pensky plans to keep communicating the same message that compelled several players to withdraw their names from the portal.

“So I’m asking as recently as yesterday, ‘These things that you guys have done in the past, do you want to continue to do them and keep them? Or are you ready to move on from those things?’” Pensky said. “And I think this fall, it’s going to be a blend of it’s going to still be their team while at the same time, it’s going to be all of our team.

“We have departures from the fall, so you can’t just roll the ball out and expect everything to happen the same way. It’s going to be a new team. It’s going to be potentially a new structure in certain ways. We’re going to have new kids in the back.

“So finding that balance between new coaching staff fingerprints on the program while still incorporating all the things that they feel like have made them very successful.”

Emily Madril, Jaelin Howell among FSU’s key departures

Emily Madril and Jaelin Howell will be among FSU’s biggest losses from last season.

Their departures made sense. Both two-time national champions didn’t have much left to accomplish at the collegiate level. While Madril claimed ACC Defensive Player of the Year honors last season, Howell earned ACC Midfielder of the Year recognition.

Two other All-ACC players from last season – Zujie Zhao (first team) and Gabby Carle (second team) – also left the Seminoles. Madril, Howell, Zhao and Carle are playing professionally or for national teams. The Racing Louisville FC selected Howell with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NSWL Draft.

Kristina Lynch, who entered the portal before Pensky's arrival, transferred to Notre Dame in April to be closer to home. Kirsten Pavlisko will miss the season after undergoing hip surgery.

“We’ve got a lot of holes to fill in the back,” Pensky said. “But the front five, we got a lot of players back from this past fall. Virtually everybody. So I feel pretty good about our attack. We just need to plug some holes in the back.”

Mississippi State’s Onyi Echegini transfers to FSU

Earlier this month, FSU announced that Mississippi State transfer Onyi Echegini joined the team.

As a midfielder for the Bulldogs, Echegini played in 42 games with 35 starts across the last three seasons. She led MSU in shots (50), shots on goal (22) and assists (5) last season.

“She’s versatile,” Pensky said. “I really feel like she could almost play 10 positions on the field. She’s been an attacking player. She’s skillful. She can run with the ball. I think she can score. I think she can assist.”

More facility updates to come?

This offseason, FSU replaced the grass at the Seminole Soccer Complex and is still in the process of installing a new scoreboard.

Pensky identified several other updates that he would like to see.

“The whole inside of this building needs a refresh,” Pensky said. ‘We’ve painted some offices, and we are working on office furniture. A lot of the walls need updating – certainly recognition of 2021. …

"I was meeting with someone in facilities to make sure that when our students come back on July 25, they see their national championship from 2021 recognized.

“Beyond that, it’s what can we do within our locker room, what can we do within our player lounge. We are doing some things to the team bench area before August 1. We can enhance our press box.

“I think everything needs a little bit of somewhere between a refresh. And whether that’s paint, furniture, carpet to entirely new walls and how inside this building, I’ve counted 90 framed jerseys. Amazing, right? Whether that’s professional or national team, we are amazingly running out of wall space.

“So at some point, we are going to need to show those off in a different capacity. Because we are literally running out of wall space. So redesigning and restructuring how things are done here.”

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Florida State soccer coach Brian Pensky approaches first season with roster finally stabilized