Ethereum’s centralized dApps may overshadow the decentralization of proof-of-stake

By Liam 'Akiba' Wright
cryptoslate.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA lively debate on Reddit Friday resurfaced the discussion of whether the computing infrastructure built on top of Ethereum is too centralized. According to on-chain data, approximately 32% of all Ethereum nodes operate on Amazon AWS servers. However, Amazon claims the number to be closer to 25%. Morgan Creek...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Bezos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dapp#Amazon Aws#Web3 Technology#Dapps#Morgan Creek#Defi#At T
Country
Germany
