New Orleans, LA

NOPD nabs female homicide suspect

 3 days ago
NOPD nabs female homicide suspect

NOPD has arrested Ariel Shelling in the investigation of a homicide that occurred on July 8, 2022, in the 2700 block of Banks Street near the intersection with Broad.

At about 7:30 a.m. on July 8, NOPD First District units responded to a medical call at the location.

Upon arrival, officers found a male subject suffering with multiple stab wounds.

EMS arrived and pronounced the victim deceased on scene.

The incident was then classified as a homicide.

Through investigation, NOPD Homicide Unit detectives developed and positively identified Shelling as the perpetrator in this incident.

On July 15, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Shelling on one count of second-degree murder.

Shelling was found to be in custody at the Orleans Parish Justice Center after an arrest in a separate incident she was rebooked accordingly on the murder charge.

