One Piece Creator Might Have Already Revealed the Final Arc's Villain

Funny Pages just got a trailer posted up online. A24 is riding some serious momentum from Everything, Everywhere, All At Once and Marcel the Shell With Shoes On. They're hoping the comic book drama can keep the positive vibes going. In this film, Daniel Zolghadri stars as a aspiring comic artist that decides to drop out of school to chase his dream. Over the course of the project, the young man discovers just how hard that life can be. Working in a comic shop and doing odd jobs to make ends meet probably isn't how he imagined this all going. Academy Award winner Kevin Kline plays his father while Phoebe Cates from Fast Times at Ridgemont High is the woman of the house. A chance encounter with a former Image Comics artist inspires him to go even harder in his pursuit for a profession career in the industry. Of course, hijinks ensue. Check out the trailer for yourself right here down below.

MOVIES ・ 2 HOURS AGO