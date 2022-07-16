ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

One Piece Creator Might Have Already Revealed the Final Arc's Villain

By Evan Valentine
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne Piece's Final Arc is right around the corner, with Eiichiro Oda hyping up fans for the last journey of the Straw Hat Pirates but it would seem that an interview from 2018 hints at who will be the "big bad" of this last hoorah. While the previous chapter of the...

comicbook.com

ComicBook

Black Clover Cosplay Charms With Charmy

Black Clover might currently be in the midst of a hiatus for both the manga and anime, but one cosplay is keeping the love for the series active by truly charming fans with Charmy Pappitson! Series creator Yuki Tabata is currently in the midst of the longest hiatus for the series to date as he prepares for the manga's final arc, but it's been an even tougher wait because the anime adaptation ended a couple of years ago. Fans have been left to wait for both the manga and anime to return, so it's been a rough couple of months thus far.
COMICS
ComicBook

One Piece: Red Will Mark a Reunion 23 Years in the Making

One Piece has a lot going on this year, and one of its next projects will bring Luffy to the big screen. The franchise is working on its next film behind the scenes, and fans know the project will drop this August. And thanks to a new promo, we have learned the movie will unite two stars who have not worked together on the series in over two decades.
COMICS
ComicBook

Chainsaw Man Sets Up the War Devil's Ultimatum

The second part of Chainsaw Man has begun, with acclaimed creator Tatsuki Fujimoto starting the newest journey into the realm of devils with the main character from the past being conspicuously absent. In Denji's place now stands Asa Mitaka, a young high schooler who has been possessed by the War Devil and hit the scene in one of the goriest scenes of the series to date. Now, the terms of the arrangement between Asa and the War Devil have been explored in the latest chapter's release, which definitely spells trouble for the Chainsaw Devil, whoever he might be.
COMICS
ComicBook

One Piece Reveals Gear Fifth's Official Colors

The War For Wano Arc didn't just see the Straw Hat Pirates struggling with their most difficult battle over the course of One Piece, it also gave us a brand new transformation for Luffy in his Gear Fifth form. With the manga routinely printed in black and white, many fans have been wondering what the full-color version of Monkey's fifth transformation looks like with some new merchandise seemingly revealing how the new form will look when it debuts in the anime adaptation proper.
COMICS
ComicBook

One-Punch Man Shows Off Saitama's Wildest Strategy Yet

One-Punch Man has finally gotten to the intense climax of the fight between Saitamaand Garou with its latest chapters, but the newest chapter of the series took things one step further with one of Saitama's wildest strategies in the series to date. The Human Monster saga has been the longest running story in the series so far as it had been steadily stacking the pieces for a final confrontation between Saitama and Garou. While it had previously seemed like their fight was going to reach some kind of end, after a surprising swerve, the latest chapter of the series has kicked things into a whole new and godly kind of gear.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Sony Delays the Release of Another Marvel Movie

One of Sony Pictures' upcoming Marvel movies was just hit with a sizeable delay. Sony's Spider-Man Universe has slowly been growing in size, thanks to tentpoles like Venom and Morbius to go along with its Tom Holland-led Spider-Man trilogy. This is why the movie studio has planted its flag on a number of future release dates, possibly for a third movie in the Venom franchise and the additions of Madame Web and Kraven the Hunter. One of Sony's Marvel movies originally slated for a fall 2023 release is now set to be released in the summer of 2024.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Overlord's Season 4 Premiere Is Now Streaming for Free

Overlord is finally back for its highly anticipated fourth season as part of the jam packed Summer 2022 anime schedule, and now the very first episode of the new season is now streaming completely for free for fans who might have missed out on it! The third season of the anime ended with Ains Ooal Gown ultimately founding the Sorcerer Kingdom and becoming one of the most threatening presence to many of the other kingdoms around him. Now the fourth season has kicked off Ains' journey to further expand his kingdom, and fans are seeing all of the surprising challenges that come with such a big task.
COMICS
ComicBook

Funny Pages Trailer Released

Funny Pages just got a trailer posted up online. A24 is riding some serious momentum from Everything, Everywhere, All At Once and Marcel the Shell With Shoes On. They're hoping the comic book drama can keep the positive vibes going. In this film, Daniel Zolghadri stars as a aspiring comic artist that decides to drop out of school to chase his dream. Over the course of the project, the young man discovers just how hard that life can be. Working in a comic shop and doing odd jobs to make ends meet probably isn't how he imagined this all going. Academy Award winner Kevin Kline plays his father while Phoebe Cates from Fast Times at Ridgemont High is the woman of the house. A chance encounter with a former Image Comics artist inspires him to go even harder in his pursuit for a profession career in the industry. Of course, hijinks ensue. Check out the trailer for yourself right here down below.
MOVIES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Subscribers Get 7 Assassin's Creed Games

PlayStation Plus Premium and PlayStation Plus Extra have been bolstered with seven different Assassin's Creed games. Ubisoft is set to be a major partner of PlayStation Plus going forward, with the partnership beginning with the addition of some legacy Assassin's Creed games. And this is fitting given that Ubisoft remains best known for Assassin's Creed. So, if you're going to have a partnership with Ubisoft, you'd expect Assassin's Creed games.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Naruto Is Getting Official Postage Stamps

Naruto Uzumaki has been around the block a few times in his life, and it seems the hero is aging better by the day. While his anime carries on with Boruto these days, Naruto is still pushing out his own merchandise even after all these years. And now, it turns out the Hidden Leaf hero is ready to grace their very own postage stamp.
COMICS
ComicBook

Artemis: Wanted #1 Review: An Earnest, Essential Trial of DC's Amazons

While the tapestry of DC Comics is filled with compelling characters and corners of canon, it's not always a guarantee that those will be spotlighted in the way they deserve. That has been particularly true for the Wonder Woman "family," which (until very recently) has largely supplementally fleshed out the world of Diana Prince/Wonder Woman, as opposed to showcasing its own standalone adventures. Efforts like the recent "Trial of the Amazons" crossover have begun to turn the tide, not only expanding Amazonian lore, but the complex women who exist within it. This week's Artemis: Wanted #1 proves to be the latest example of that trend, offering a compelling coda to the events of "Trial of the Amazons," as well as an exploration of some of Wonder Woman's most under-appreciated supporting characters.
COMICS
ComicBook

Ironheart Actor Confirms Filming Start: "Sh-t's Fire"

Filming for Ironheart is officially underway, with the show's biggest names having either been spotted on set or confirmed their involvement through social media posts. Earlier this month, Dominique Thorne was spotted on set as the eponymous superhero and Monday, Anthony Ramos confirmed he's also started filming his role. "We...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Every Movie and TV Series Coming to Hulu in August 2022

August is only a couple of weeks away, but Hulu is already getting ahead of the curve and getting subscribers excited for the month of new additions ahead. On Tuesday, Hulu released the full list of movies and TV shows making their way to the roster in August and there is quite a lot to look forward to. From the return of popular FX shows to the debut of brand new franchise movies, Hulu has a little bit of everything on the way in August.
TV SHOWS
ComicBook

Bullet Train IMAX Trailer Released

The latest trailer for Bullet Train has been released. The fresh footage is captained by a clip of Aaron Taylor Johnson's Tangerine, who loads up a movie on his phone. Brian Tyree Henry's Lemon takes issue with this, noting that there's "no surround sound" on his mobile device. "Watching the movie in the theater is a better experience," Lemon says, which prompts Tangerine to switch to music instead. From there, recycled highlights of Bad Bunny's The Wolf and Brad Pitt's Ladybug fighting are showcased, before the narration prompts viewers to watch Bullet Train in IMAX.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Attack on Titan Cosplay Readies Mikasa For Battle

Mikasa has proved herself time and time again to be one of the strongest members of the Scout Regiment in Attack on Titan, even though she doesn't have the ability to transform into a Titan like her friends Eren and Armin. With Eren Jaeger gaining the power of the Founding Titan and attempting to use it to eradicate anyone outside of Paradis Island, Mikasa is now in a tough situation wherein she might have to kill her beloved friend to save the world. One cosplayer has captured Mikasa's look from the final season in prep for next year's finale.
COMICS
ComicBook

Edens Zero Creator Shares Special Summer Rebecca Art

Edens Zero has been inching closer and closer to the manga's 200th chapter milestone, and the original series creator behind it all has been celebrating Summer heating up with a special new, beach fun sketch for Rebecca Bluegarden! Hiro Mashima might have accrued a fanbase through work on Fairy Tail and other past releases, but what keeps the fans around and appreciative of the creator even after all these years is the fact that he's been seen going above and beyond when he has free time. This includes some special new sketches for each of his fan favorite characters, and more that fans can't wait to see.
COMICS
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Cosplay Readies to Run With Iida

One awesome My Hero Academia cosplay has really hit the ground running with the Turbo Hero: Ingenium, Tenya Iida! As the final war between the heroes and villains continues to brew in the manga, and the anime is currently working on the sixth season of its run for later this year, all eyes have been on the young heroes as they continue to develop and take on bigger and bigger threats. This has been notably true for Class 1-A's representative, Tenya Iida, who has made some major moments for himself throughout the course of the battles seen thus far in both the anime and manga.
COMICS
ComicBook

Call of the Night Cosplay Highlights New Summer Vampire Favorite

Call of the Night has officially made its anime adaptation debut as part of the Summer 2022 anime schedule, and one awesome cosplay has already brought fans' new favorite vampire, Nazuna Nanakusa, to life! The Summer 2022 anime schedule has been particularly stacked with a number of major returns from anime franchises fans have wanted to see new episodes from for quite a while, but there have been just as many new projects that have made their debut as well. One of the leading manga turned anime projects was Kotoyama's original manga series Call of the Night, and its first two episodes have really struck a chord with viewers.
COMICS
TVLine

Need a Breather From MCU Content? One of the Bigger Breaks Just Started!

Starting with WandaVision‘s January 2021 debut, Marvel Studios has rolled out 13 TV series and feature films over the past 18 months. And while there is much more MCU content to come (on screens small and large), any fans looking for a respite should know that one of the bigger pauses in the relentless pipeline… well, it just began!
MOVIES
ComicBook

Steam's New #1 Game Sets Impressive Record

Steam has a new #1 game and it's set an impressive record. Most weeks this year, the Steam Deck is the top seller on Steam. This pattern has only been disrupted a few times this year when the likes of God of War came to PC, Elden Ring finally released, and V Rising caught everyone off guard. There have been other games, but the point is it's not common. So, when a new game tops the Steam "Top Sellers" list it's notable. The latest king of Steam is Stray from Annapurna Interactive, which smashed the publisher's record of concurrent players on the PC platform in the process.

