All-Star Game Fan Festival Opens at LA Convention Center

CHICAGO (AP) — Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees, Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers, Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros — they’re all just looking for more of the same. The Atlanta Braves’ title defense is rolling along, and Julio Rodríguez and the Seattle Mariners are looking to crash the playoff party. As baseball returns from the All-Star break — all packed up and ready to go after the AL’s 3-2 victory at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday night — the postseason picture is quite crowded, thanks to the addition of a third wild card in each league. The October equation can change in a hurry, too. Just ask Rodríguez and the Mariners, winners of 14 in a row. Or the contenders looking at the Aug. 2 trade deadline, with Cincinnati Reds ace Luis Castillo, Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras and, yes, Washington Nationals slugger Juan Soto, all believed to be on the market to varying degrees. Welcome back, indeed.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 22 MINUTES AGO