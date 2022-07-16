Man shot, injured by authorities at Montgomery County hotel

An Alabama teenager accused of killing five members of his family had previously attempted to poison his stepmother with peanut butter, a new court file reveals. Before allegedly fatally shooting his parents and three siblings - including his infant brother - execution-style, then-14-year-old Mason Wayne Sisk had tried to poison his stepmother by putting peanut butter in her coffee, knowing she was allergic, according to authorities.
A 19-year-old Amazon employee has been arrested on suspicion he plotted a mass shooting at the depot where he worked, with an AR-15 rifle, authorities said. Rodolfo Valdivia Aceves was arrested on a charge of terroristic threats on June 27, according to San Antonio Police. Police responded to reports of...
In an effort to recover guns and reduce crime in Atlanta, Ga., law enforcement has been tracking down firearms and finding them in unlikely places. “We remove guns from behind candy bars,” and in coolers, said Interim Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum Monday during a second quarter report to City Council members. He said that gun recovery is up 11% over last year and more than 1,200 guns have been recovered so far in 2022.
A Black man was killed in Texas last week by a police officer who “pulverized” him, according to his family, who called the shooting “unjustified and unnecessary.”. Brooks’ family has asked for an investigation into the incident. The HCSO (Harris County Sheriff’s Office) stated that the...
HOUSTON — Human remains were found in a BBQ pit in the backyard of a Texas home Tuesday afternoon. According to KWES, the Houston Police Department is investigating after human remains were found in a custom backyard barbecue pit on Tuesday in Houston. Officers received a call around 3 p.m. from a person who claimed to be working around the home when they made the discovery. That person left the home and called 911.
EXCLUSIVE DETAILS – The father of one of missing Texas mom Christina Powell’s children is "absolutely cooperating" with investigators and is "clearly" not a person of interest, despite her family’s reports that the pair had an argument just days before she disappeared, authorities told Fox News Digital on Thursday.
A 5-year-old boy in Texas died this week after his family left him in a hot car for several hours in triple-digit heat at their home as they prepared for his sibling’s birthday party. As NBC News reports, the unidentified boy was found in the car somewhere between two...
Arnie Reyes, a teacher at Robb Elementary School, was the sole survivor in the classroom. The gunman shot Reyes multiple times and also appeared to check if he was dead. Reyes remembers waiting over an hour for law enforcement to intervene. A fourth-grade teacher at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde,...
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - An early morning crash on July 18 led to massive traffic delays after a semi-truck slammed into a livestock trailer hauling 90+ head of cattle. The driver of the cattle trailer was not seriously injured but multiple cows died. It happened in the westbound lanes of...
July 17 (UPI) -- Four people have died after an argument led to a shooting at an apartment complex in Houston, law enforcement officials said Sunday. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a statement to Twitter that deputies responded to a building at the Cyprus Ridge complex on Bemmelwood Drive around 11:20 p.m. and found four people with gunshot wounds.
The family of a shoplifter who was killed after reaching for who, according to investigators, grabbed a Harris County Sheriff's Deputy's taser last week at a gas station in NW Harris County wants answers claiming the use of lethal force was unnecessary after viewing a cell phone video taken by a witness at the scene.
Some 376 officers were at Robb Elementary School amid the Uvalde shooting, according to a new report. A majority were federal and state officers, including 149 Border Patrol agents and 91 Texas DPS officers. Officers "failed to prioritize saving the lives of innocent victims over their own safety," the report...
A hit-and-run suspect is locked up in Dallas where a woman was killed along the shoulder of Spur 408 near Mountain Creek Parkway over the weekend. Late Saturday night, police say the woman's car was disabled and she was standing nearby while two men were helping her. Out of nowhere, a vehicle veered onto the shoulder and struck the woman and one of the Good Samaritans.
Constables with Harris County Precinct 8 responded to a shooting in the 3200 Block of Green St in Houston around 3:30 a.m. on July 17th, 2022. The shooting, took place at the Kelly Village Apartments, just off of the I-10 and 59 interchanges in north Houston.
Bodycam footage from the Uvalde mass shooting has revealed the school police chief repeatedly tried to negotiate with the gunman through the classroom wall as he continued to shoot and kill innocent children inside.Peter Arredondo stands with other officers in the hallway at Robb Elementary School, making multiple attempts to engage shooter Salvador Ramos.The 18-year-old mass shooter did not respond to Chief Arredondo once.Further footage reveals a chaotic and disorganised scene where almost 400 law enforcement officers from multiple agencies failed to stop the gunman for over 77 minutes.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Survivor of Uvalde shooting confronts school board in dress she wore during massacreUvalde school shooting report finds police did not prioritise saving livesUvalde: Officers retreat from gunfire during elementary school shooting
