ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Two men dead after shooting in apartment, Police investigating

By Alina Lee
KXRM
KXRM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13bChZ_0giCEf8E00

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting in an apartment complex that left two men dead Wednesday evening.

At 7:13 p.m., CSPD officers were called to a reported shooting at the Incline Apartments located at 3125 Sinton Rd.

Upon arrival, officers found a man dead and a second victim with gunshot wounds. The second victim was transported to a hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Initial investigations found no suspects. Police say there is no known danger to the community.

This is an active investigation and further details will be released.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXRM

Homicide victims of Springs apartment shooting identified

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting at an apartment complex that left two men dead on the evening of July 13. At 7:13 p.m., CSPD officers were called to a reported shooting at the Incline Apartments located at 3125 Sinton Rd. Upon arrival, officers found a man dead […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

2 arrested in stolen vehicle, possibly linked to recent armed home invasion in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say two suspects possibly linked to a recent home invasion are now in custody after they were caught red-handed in a stolen car. SWAT officers spotted the silver Infiniti G30X parked along the 3600 block of East Uintah Street. Knowing that the vehicle had recently been stolen from a home by several armed suspects, detectives from the Motor Vehicle Theft Task Force were alerted.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Man accused of assaulting Colorado Springs officer during arrest attempt

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A domestic disturbance suspect is now facing even more charges after police say he assaulted an officer. Officers responded to the 3000 block of Illinois Avenue Monday night on reports of a man who was allegedly drunk and destroying property inside his apartment. Police say the man became even more combative when officers detained him and kept trying to escape their grip and get back into the apartment.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Crime & Safety
KXRM

Wanted homicide suspect arrested by Pueblo police

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Police Department (PPD) arrested a man late Tuesday morning wanted for the murder of a woman. PPD was notified of a wanted suspect, 33-year-old Tyler Mitchell, who was reported near West Hwy 50 and Frontage Road. Mitchell has since been charged with First Degree Murder and will be in court on […]
PUEBLO, CO
FOX31 Denver

Suspect arrested in deadly Castle Rock stabbing

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) — A man has been arrested in a deadly stabbing that occurred behind a business in Castle Rock. On Sunday around 9:30 p.m., officers with the Castle Rock Police Department received a 911 call about a stabbing that occurred in a strip mall near the intersection of East Allen Street and Alexander Place. The strip mall is home to multiple businesses including Parry’s Pizza, Jimmy John’s and a Dollar Tree.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
KKTV

Hit-and-run suspect in custody after police believe he caused a power outage in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is in custody following a hit-and-run crash in Colorado Springs Monday morning. Police started receiving calls at about 10:45 a.m. for an erratic driver along Cimarron Street in the Old Colorado City area. According to police, the driver crashed causing damage near W. Cimarron Street and 8th Street. Police believe the driver left the original crash scene and continued to cause damage with his vehicle. Police eventually took the driver into custody in the 1000 block of W. Moreno Avenue. The area where the driver was taken into custody is near a CSPD substation, a short distance away from the first crash scene.
KXRM

Police searching for missing & endangered 17-year-old

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is assisting the Fountain Police Department (FPD) with attempts to locate a missing and endangered teen. 17-year-old Brooklyn Crawford was last seen near 1100 Motor City Drive. Police say Crawford suffers from health issues. If seen, contact law enforcement and...
FOUNTAIN, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Cspd#The Incline Apartments#Nexstar Media Inc
KXRM

One woman dead, two children injured in fatal traffic crash

PUEBLO, Colo. — Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is investigating a fatal crash that occurred near the intersection of Colorado 45 (Pueblo Blvd) and W 24th St. At approximately 2:45 p.m., a Jeep Wrangler, driven by a 24-year-old woman was traveling southbound on Pueblo Blvd. and attempted a left turn onto 24th St. The Jeep hit […]
PUEBLO, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KXRM

Teen missing from Fox Run Park found safe

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is asking for the community’s assistance in searching for a missing teen from El Paso County. 17-year-old Gregory McElheny, who goes by “Davis,” was last seen at Fox Run park on Monday around 3 p.m.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO

Motorcycle crash on Pikes Peak and Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is responding to a motorcycle crash on Pikes Peak and Colorado. CSPD confirmed to KRDO that it was a single-vehicle traffic accident. CSPD also confirmed that the accident was non-fatal.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Deadly motorcycle crash in Colorado Springs Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash near I-25 and South Tejon Street. The crash occurred early Monday morning, just after 12:15 a.m., according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police say a Yamaha dirt bike was driving south on Tejon Street when a...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Fatal traffic crash leaves one dead & one with life-threatening injuries

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a traffic crash between a tow truck and SUV that left a driver dead and a passenger with life-threatening injuries on July 13. At 8:23 a.m. CSPD was called to the intersection of E. Pikes Peak Ave. and...
KKTV

Family shares powerful message after 4-year-old killed by falling tree in Colorado

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is relaying photos and a powerful message from the family a 4-year-old boy killed by a falling tree in Colorado. Friday morning, the sheriff’s office is reporting Maximillion Wood was playing with other children and his sister on a...
KXRM

KXRM

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy