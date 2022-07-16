MAGNOLIA OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING UPDATE

34-year-old Bobby Knight Jr killed after a motorcycle crash in Austin (Austin, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 34-year-old Bobby Knight Jr as the man who lost his life following a two-vehicle collision on Tuesday morning in east Austin. As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash took place on the U.S. Highway 290 Frontage Road near Cameron Road at about 2:10 a.m. [...]
The funeral for an unarmed Black man who was killed in a hail of dozens of bullets by police in Ohio will feature an open casket in a move that harkens back to the funeral for Emmett Till. Jayland Walker will be laid to rest on Wednesday following his funeral...
This week on "Police Not Reading The Room," the Escambia County Sheriff's Office got themselves a new car. A free car. It's a 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Z06, which, at its peak, cost $81,995. In a Facebook post from the Florida-based Escambia County Sheriff's Office, the post said:. "No taxpayer dollars...
Parents of Uvalde school shooting victims and local Texas officials, including the Uvalde mayor, are furious that surveillance video showing police inaction during the tragedy leaked to a Texas paper. The video, which was obtained by the Austin American-Statesman and released Tuesday, shows several cops milling around for over an...
A Texas dad shot two teenage attempted robbers in self-defense on Monday after the pair tried entering his car with two infants inside. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, units responded to a shooting at the 6800 block of Feather Creek Drive just after midnight on Monday. Gonzalez said...
FOUNTAIN, Colo. — A Colorado woman is facing a host of charges after her 4-year-old daughter diedearly Wednesday of a suspected drug overdose at a truck stop in Fountain. According to court documents obtained by KRDO, 24-year-old Emma Staton waited hours before seeking help for the child, whom she suspected of getting into her secret stash of illegal pharmaceuticals.
The initial investigation into a deadly crash in Texas found that a 13-year-old boy was driving a pickup truck that collided head-on with a college golf team’s van, killing nine. But DNA testing has since confirmed a 38-year-old man was actually the driver of the pickup truck on March...
Police took no chances when an armed intruder barricaded himself in the home of an innocent bystander in McKinney, Texas. Following a seven-hour standoff, officers launched a shock-and-awe raid that ended with the suspect’s suicide. Then they closed the case without paying for property damage. The city told homeowner...
A Black man was killed in Texas last week by a police officer who “pulverized” him, according to his family, who called the shooting “unjustified and unnecessary.”. Brooks’ family has asked for an investigation into the incident. The HCSO (Harris County Sheriff’s Office) stated that the...
Felicia(Central Texas Crime/Facebook) Recently, we covered the disappearance of Felicia Marie Johnson — a black woman who vanished after interviewing for a job. Now, police are starting to get answers.
Alexander Sandoval and his family were among many gathered along a parade route in Highland Park, Illinois, on Monday for the Independence Day parade. Then deadly chaos erupted. "We saw people fall to the ground and people run," Sandoval told Reuters. That's when he picked up his son and younger...
HOUSTON — Human remains were found in a BBQ pit in the backyard of a Texas home Tuesday afternoon. According to KWES, the Houston Police Department is investigating after human remains were found in a custom backyard barbecue pit on Tuesday in Houston. Officers received a call around 3 p.m. from a person who claimed to be working around the home when they made the discovery. That person left the home and called 911.
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The 23 year-old NICU nurse who went missing on a popular Dallas trail two days ago has been located and is safe. Police say Roxane Reza returned home this morning, but they aren't sharing much more than that.One of her friends is in touch with her parents and he said there's still a lot of unanswered questions. "The details are yet to come out," said Hiram Garcia, a childhood friend of Reza's. "Her family is maintaining that privacy. So we're trying to respect the privacy.. but I'm sure with time the family may come out with some more details." Garcia...
