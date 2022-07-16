ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MAGNOLIA OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING UPDATE

By MiCo
mocomotive.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt approximately 6:30 pm Montgomery County dispatchers took a call in...

www.mocomotive.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nationwide Report

34-year-old Bobby Knight Jr killed after a motorcycle crash in Austin (Austin, TX)

34-year-old Bobby Knight Jr killed after a motorcycle crash in Austin (Austin, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 34-year-old Bobby Knight Jr as the man who lost his life following a two-vehicle collision on Tuesday morning in east Austin. As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash took place on the U.S. Highway 290 Frontage Road near Cameron Road at about 2:10 a.m. [...]
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Magnolia#Hotel Management#Https
americanmilitarynews.com

Texas dad shoots 2 teen robbers to protect wife, infants inside car

A Texas dad shot two teenage attempted robbers in self-defense on Monday after the pair tried entering his car with two infants inside. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, units responded to a shooting at the 6800 block of Feather Creek Drive just after midnight on Monday. Gonzalez said...
TEXAS STATE
102.5 The Bone

Colorado girl, 4, overdoses after mother waited hours to seek help, court docs say

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — A Colorado woman is facing a host of charges after her 4-year-old daughter diedearly Wednesday of a suspected drug overdose at a truck stop in Fountain. According to court documents obtained by KRDO, 24-year-old Emma Staton waited hours before seeking help for the child, whom she suspected of getting into her secret stash of illegal pharmaceuticals.
FOUNTAIN, CO
Washington Examiner

Texas police destroy home, then try to leave without paying

Police took no chances when an armed intruder barricaded himself in the home of an innocent bystander in McKinney, Texas. Following a seven-hour standoff, officers launched a shock-and-awe raid that ended with the suspect’s suicide. Then they closed the case without paying for property damage. The city told homeowner...
MCKINNEY, TX
102.5 The Bone

Human remains found in BBQ pit in the backyard of a Texas home

HOUSTON — Human remains were found in a BBQ pit in the backyard of a Texas home Tuesday afternoon. According to KWES, the Houston Police Department is investigating after human remains were found in a custom backyard barbecue pit on Tuesday in Houston. Officers received a call around 3 p.m. from a person who claimed to be working around the home when they made the discovery. That person left the home and called 911.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS DFW

"We're just really glad she's home:" Questions remain after missing Dallas nurse found safe

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The 23 year-old NICU nurse who went missing on a popular Dallas trail two days ago has been located and is safe. Police say Roxane Reza returned home this morning, but they aren't sharing much more than that.One of her friends is in touch with her parents and he said there's still a lot of unanswered questions. "The details are yet to come out," said Hiram Garcia, a childhood friend of Reza's. "Her family is maintaining that privacy. So we're trying to respect the privacy.. but I'm sure with time the family may come out with some more details." Garcia...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy