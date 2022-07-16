ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Heavy rainfall causes street flooding in parts of NYC

By Finn Hoogensen
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c1v6f_0giCEH8u00

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Street flooding was reported in areas of New York City after heavy rain fell Saturday afternoon.

The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for much of the New York City as strong showers and thunderstorms made their way across the city. The flood advisory was in effect for Manhattan, Queens and the Bronx until 5 p.m.

Wind speeds exceeded 40 mph during a thunderstorm in Queens and brought torrential rainfall, according to NYC Emergency Management.

The heavy rainfall was expected to cause minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Video shared on social media reported street flooding in areas such as Sunnyside , Queens and Hamilton Heights , Manhattan.

NYC Emergency Management warned drivers not to drive into areas where the roadway is covered in water because it may be too deep for cars to safely cross.

The National Weather Service New York measured nearly 2.5 inches of rainfall at its office in Upton on Long Island. One to 1.5 inches of rain was expected to fall in New York City.

As of 4:45 p.m., Con Edison reported 340 power outages in Brooklyn and 162 outages in Queens. PSEG Long Island reported 2,188 power outages in Nassau County.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

NYC heats up with 90+ high temperatures all week

NEW YORK (PIX11) — It’s hot in New York City and it’s about to get even hotter. Heat and air quality advisories are in effect. The City of New York opened many of the official cooling centers for the first time Tuesday. NYC Parks Department announced extended hours for outdoor pools on Wednesday and Thursday. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Fast and furious rain has New Yorkers cleaning up once again

MORRIS PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) — Clean-up continued across New York City Tuesday following fast and furious bursts of rain Monday night. It opened a sinkhole on Radcliffe Avenue in the Bronx that swallowed a van. “I came down the block and saw the collapse of the street,” said Frank Bastone. Bastone has just arrived […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Severe weather batters NY, NJ

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers endured harsh weather that came Monday night. Rain poured down subway stations and the stormy weather trapped cars in floodwater all across the city.  A van also fell into a sinkhole in the Bronx Monday night. There were no injuries reported in connection with the sinkhole, according to FDNY […]
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
City
Bronx, NY
City
Queens, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
Manhattan, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Government
City
Sunnyside, NY
PIX11

NJ residents cleaning up the damage after fierce storms

BERGEN COUNTY, N.J. (PIX11) — Alicia Castillo is frustrated. Ever since opening up her community pharmacy along Route 4 in Fair Lawn in 2019, she has experienced some form of damage from flooding with every major storm. She can now add Monday afternoon’s fierce thunderstorms to the list. “The whole floor was underwater including my wood flooring. […]
FAIR LAWN, NJ
PIX11

Van lifted from Bronx sinkhole, owner drives off: DEP

MORRIS PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) — People who saw the jaw-dropping video of a van tumbling into a Bronx sinkhole may be surprised to hear this: the van still works. The van was hoisted out of the hole on Tuesday and the owner got in and drove it off, a spokesperson for the New York City […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

‘Multiple’ shark sightings close beaches in Queens, Long Island: officials

QUEENS (PIX11) — Rockaway Beach and several Long Island beaches suspended swimming Tuesday afternoon after multiple shark sightings were reported, officials said. NYPD helicopters patrolled Rockaway Beach, which was set to reopen when it was deemed safe, according to a spokesman for the New York City Parks Department. Police said the beach reopened Tuesday at […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Williamsburg playground just one New York City park to receive upgrades

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) – New York City’s parks saw more foot traffic when the pandemic first hit as New Yorkers sought outdoor space to clear their minds outside. Recognizing this, the department will continue an initiative that upgrades local parks and over the next decade, 100 of them will be renovated. Bartlett Playground in Williamsburg […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City Area#Nyc Emergency Management#Nexstar Media Inc
PIX11

Shark sightings clear beaches from NYC to central Long Island

JONES BEACH, NY (PIX11) — Shark sightings at Atlantic Ocean beaches from eastern Queens to central Long Island shut the beaches down for part or all of Tuesday afternoon. It was the latest in a very active month so far for shark encounters in our region. Coastal authorities say that the high number of shark sightings […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bronx, Dutchess, Kings, Nassau, New York, Orange, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 13:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-18 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bronx; Dutchess; Kings; Nassau; New York; Orange; Putnam; Queens; Richmond; Rockland; Sullivan; Ulster; Westchester SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 473 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NY . NEW YORK COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BRONX DUTCHESS KINGS NASSAU NEW YORK ORANGE PUTNAM QUEENS RICHMOND ROCKLAND SULLIVAN ULSTER WESTCHESTER
BRONX, NY
WNYT

NYC, New Jersey bound aircraft diverted to Albany due to storms

At least six flights were diverted to Albany International Airport, as a large storm hit parts of New York City on Monday. Airport spokesperson Doug Myers says the diverted aircraft were headed for LaGuardia Airport and Newark Airport in New Jersey. He says the planes will typically wait out the...
ALBANY, NY
CBS New York

Home struck by lightning in Bergen County, New Jersey

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J. -- A home was struck by lightning Monday morning in Bergen County, New Jersey. A stormy start to the workweek brought torrential rain and lightning strikes across the region, CBS2's Vanessa Murdock reported. Homeowners Brian and Melanie Sumper seemed to have the worst of it so far....
bronxmama.com

5 things to do this week in the Bronx

July 23, 2-4pm Bring a lawn chair or blanket and join Bartow Pell on the pebble court and garden for a free woodwind performance with the Orchestra of St. Luke’s. Join the Bronx River Alliance for a free art activity celebrating the natural and human heritage of the Bronx River- and go back in time to when the river “ran silver” with fish. After, stay and enjoy a screening of Marvel’s Spiderman: No Way Home. Activities and movie will be located near the 228th Street and Bronx Blvd section of the park, near the restroom.
BRONX, NY
pix11.com

Severe storm, then heat wave possible in NY, NJ

After a seasonable Sunday, expect a stormy start to the work week followed by a heat wave. Monday could see heavy rain, damaging winds, thunder, lightning and localized flooding. There’s also a small chance of hail. The threat for any severe thunderstorms will be mainly north and west of New York City, forecasts show.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Heat safety tips: NY, NJ cooling centers, pools, and more

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A summer swelter arrived in a big way Tuesday, with the start of an expected streak of scorchers set to last into next week. With intense temperatures hitting the area, New York City Emergency Management and NJ 211 offered tips for beating the heat and staying safe. Stay Cool Ensure that […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

PIX11

41K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy