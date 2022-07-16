Heavy rainfall causes street flooding in parts of NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Street flooding was reported in areas of New York City after heavy rain fell Saturday afternoon.

The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for much of the New York City as strong showers and thunderstorms made their way across the city. The flood advisory was in effect for Manhattan, Queens and the Bronx until 5 p.m.

Wind speeds exceeded 40 mph during a thunderstorm in Queens and brought torrential rainfall, according to NYC Emergency Management.

The heavy rainfall was expected to cause minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Video shared on social media reported street flooding in areas such as Sunnyside , Queens and Hamilton Heights , Manhattan.

NYC Emergency Management warned drivers not to drive into areas where the roadway is covered in water because it may be too deep for cars to safely cross.

The National Weather Service New York measured nearly 2.5 inches of rainfall at its office in Upton on Long Island. One to 1.5 inches of rain was expected to fall in New York City.

As of 4:45 p.m., Con Edison reported 340 power outages in Brooklyn and 162 outages in Queens. PSEG Long Island reported 2,188 power outages in Nassau County.

