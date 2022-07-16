VIRAL PHOTO: Kanye West, Kyrie Irving And Jaylen Brown

A photo of Kanye West with Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving and Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown is going viral.

View the original article to see embedded media.

On Friday, Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown posted four photos to Instagram and one of them was with Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving and rapper Kanye West.

View the original article to see embedded media.

In May, TMZ reported that Brown had been the first athlete to sign with West's agency "Donda Sports".

Irving and Brown played together on the Celtics for two seasons, before Irving left to sign with the Nets in the summer of 2019.

The Nets have not lived up to expectations since signing Irving and All-Star Kevin Durant.

In the two seasons that they have played together they have only won just one playoff series.

This past season, Brown and the Celtics swept the Nets in the first-round of the playoffs.

The Celtics ended up going all the way to the NBA Finals after also beating the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat (both of those matchups went seven games).

They faced off with Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in the Finals, and even though the Celtics took Game 1 in San Francisco, the Warriors won the series in six games.

Even though they lost, the season was still a massive success, because after years of coming close to the Finals they finally broke through to win a Conference Finals series.

This was their first time in the Finals since the 2010 season when they had All-Stars Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett on the roster.

The pairing of Brown and Jayson Tatum is one of the best duos in the entire NBA.