(WJAR) — An unresponsive 9-year-old boy was pulled from the water at Easton's Beach on Tuesday afternoon, according to a spokesperson for the city of Newport. The spokesperson said Newport fire and rescue crews responded to a report of a drowning at 2:48 p.m. on Tuesday. Lifeguards were performing a different rescue which the spokesperson described as routine, when a lifeguard by tower 3 spotted the boy in the water, around 150 yards out.

NEWPORT, RI ・ 20 HOURS AGO