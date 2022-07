A veteran NFL tight end who last played in 2019 was arrested after pulling a gun on two off-duty police officers. According to WTSP, Orson Charles with aggravated assault after approaching the two officers in a dispute over a parking spot in Tampa, Florida. According to the Tampa Police Department, Charles threatened to shoot the officers with a gun. The incident happened on Friday night in the Ybor City neighborhood in Tampa.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO