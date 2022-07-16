ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

West Nile Virus detected in multiple PA counties

By Justin Glowacki
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RuZwh_0giCDA0200
(Getty Images)

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— State officials announced they have taken positive samples from mosquitoes in multiple counties throughout Pennsylvania.

Officials from the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) released the map below depicting counties where they have gotten positive tests for West Nile Virus in mosquitoes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rORP2_0giCDA0200
Courtesy of the DEP

The West Nile Virus was discovered in Pennsylvania back in 2000, and since then, the mosquito-borne disease has maintained itself in nature by cycling between mosquitoes and certain bird species.

According to the DEP, humans can get the virus from mosquitos but it generally only manifests flu-like symptoms for a few days.

While most cases will be mild, the DEP said 1 in about 150 individuals may experience more severe symptoms ranging from headaches and neck stiffness all the way to paralysis.

For further information regarding the West Nile Virus and tips on how to prevent the spread, go to the Department of Environmental Protection’s website.

Comments / 0

Related
Times News

Beltzville Lake beach closed to swimming

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has closed the beach to swimming at Beltzville State Park, Carbon County effective Tuesday. The beach will remain closed as a precaution until acceptable water sample test results are received. Call the park office at 610-377-0045 for additional information. All other recreational...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

The Department of Health announces new treatment options for tobacco users

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Monday announced increased efforts to dissuade tobacco use. The department said it is increasing efforts to encourage Pennsylvanians who are engaged in drug and alcohol recovery programs to seek treatment for tobacco use as part of their recovery. The Pennsylvania...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Health
WITF

Elections officials in Pennsylvania and across the country urged to prepare for shortages, delays

Election security experts told the directors to be prepared for possibly years of supply chain issues affecting paper, computer hardware and other things. Elections officials from across the country meeting under heightened security were urged Tuesday to prepare for supply chain issues that could lead to shortages in paper used for everything from ballots to “I voted” stickers for years to come.
WBRE

‘Hero-pay’ approved for Pennsylvania police officers

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Tuesday that “hero pay” retention bonuses for police officers working in short-staffed departments can be funded in the recently authorized state budget. The Local Law Enforcement Support Grant Program would allow police departments in Pennsylvania to grant...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PhillyBite

Visiting The Haunted Cresson Sanatorium

One of Pennsylvania's most haunted destinations is the Cresson Sanatorium. This historic institution includes several buildings, including the hospital, sanatorium, and End of Life Building. Visitors can explore the grounds independently or join a tour guided by ghost hunters. Visiting the haunted sanatorium requires advance reservations through Ghost Hunts USA. You can reserve a spot online or through their Facebook page.
WBRE

Grants available for Pennsylvania libraries

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The PA Department of Education announced Monday that the Office of Commonwealth Libraries is now accepting applications for its 2023 Keystone Grants for Public Library Facilities program. The Keystone grant program provides funds to sponsoring municipalities for up to 50% of eligible project costs to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paralysis#Mosquitoes#Dep#State#The West Nile Virus
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania seeing an increase in unpaid turnpike tolls

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - In the past year, the amount of unpaid Pennsylvania turnpike tolls has risen by nearly 48 percent.The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports - it's not that more drivers are cheating; the figure is so high because tolls have gone up - and more drivers on the road.The percentage of drivers who aren't paying tolls remained at about 6.5 percent.
PhillyBite

Pennsylvania Waterfalls - Must-See Waterfalls in PA

Oneida Falls is the most photogenic of all the waterfalls in Pennsylvania, flowing over a sheer rock face. It is also the smallest waterfall but the most beautiful. There are many other great waterfalls throughout the state, so explore them all! To fully understand the beauty of these waterfalls, read on! This article will highlight a few of them. Also, find out which ones are right for you.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
erienewsnow.com

PA Dept. of Education Unveils Plan for Teacher Shortage

HARRISBURG, Pa. (ErieNewsNow) - Many kids probably aren’t quite ready to start hearing the phrase “back to school” just yet. But for teachers, school administrators and education officials, getting prepared for a return to the classroom this time of year is a big deal. This year, the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
98.1 The Hawk

Thieves Target Northeast Pa. Gas Drillers

Pennsylvania State Police say after more than a decade of being a presence in Northeastern Pa., gas drillers are still being targeted by criminals. Incidents over the years have ranged from trespass as citizen and environmental groups and some neighbors protested drilling operations being set up in their communities to vandalism of equipment at the wells.
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

The Highest Point in Pennsylvania - Exploring Mount Davis

- If you're looking for a great day trip from Philadelphia, why not explore Mount Davis. - the highest point in Pennsylvania? While not a "monolith," this forested hill is 3,213 feet high, making it the state's highest point. The mountain isn't a particularly steep mountain, but it's surrounded by lush forest, blooming pink flowers, and wild bushes. The views from the observation tower are spectacular.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wdiy.org

Homosexuality Officially Removed from Pennsylvania Crimes Code

The word “homosexuality” has officially been removed from the Pennsylvania Crimes Code. WHYY’s Kenny Cooper has more. Kenny Cooper is WHYY’s suburban reporter covering Montgomery and Delaware counties. He joined WHYY in November 2020. Kenny, a Montgomery County native, graduated in 2020 from Temple University with a BA in journalism and political science.
WBRE

Pennsylvania casinos reach new record for gambling revenue

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Casinos and other operators in Pennsylvania set a new annual record for gambling revenue, state regulators said Tuesday, rising above $5 billion for the first time amid surging betting on online casino games and a post-pandemic return to the casinos’ slot machines and table games. Operators in one of the nation’s […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Money available for Pennsylvania veterans, families facing financial burden

ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania veterans or their beneficiaries facing financial hardship may be eligible for the Veterans Temporary Assistance Program. Administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA), the VTA provides eligible Pennsylvania veterans and their beneficiaries facing a crisis with financial relief for necessities of life such as food, shelter, fuel, and clothing.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

WBRE

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy