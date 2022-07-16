West Nile Virus detected in multiple PA counties

(Getty Images)

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— State officials announced they have taken positive samples from mosquitoes in multiple counties throughout Pennsylvania.

Officials from the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) released the map below depicting counties where they have gotten positive tests for West Nile Virus in mosquitoes.

Courtesy of the DEP

The West Nile Virus was discovered in Pennsylvania back in 2000, and since then, the mosquito-borne disease has maintained itself in nature by cycling between mosquitoes and certain bird species.

According to the DEP, humans can get the virus from mosquitos but it generally only manifests flu-like symptoms for a few days.

While most cases will be mild, the DEP said 1 in about 150 individuals may experience more severe symptoms ranging from headaches and neck stiffness all the way to paralysis.

For further information regarding the West Nile Virus and tips on how to prevent the spread, go to the Department of Environmental Protection’s website.