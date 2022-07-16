Armed Man Suspected of Robbing Fast Food Restaurant Near Perris
A 25-year-old man suspected of robbing a fast food restaurant at gun point remained jailed Saturday in lieu of $30,000. The robbery was reported at 7:40 p.m. Friday in the 23000 Block of Cajalco Road in an unincorporated area near Perris, according to the Riverside...
California police have charged a woman with attempted murder after footage showed her allegedly dousing a man in gasoline and setting him on fire Saturday. Police say Patricia Castillo, 48, was caught on video carrying out the attack on the victim, who remains unnamed. The victim was taken to the hospital soon after the incident with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.
Former NASCAR driver Bobby East has died after being stabbed at a gas station and his suspected attacker has been killed after an officer-involved shooting. East was fatally stabbed while fueling his vehicle in the Orange County area of California, officials said. He was 37. On Wednesday, officers from Westminster...
State Police Trooper Kolacz stopped the driver of a Honda Accord for a moving violation on Hwy 18. During contact the driver he provided false information about himself, was not carrying a driver’s license, and had three active warrants for his arrest when he provided the false information. The driver, identified as 35-year old Charles J Cupell was arrested and transported to the Lincoln County Jail where he was lodged on the three warrants (two out of Lincoln County and one out of Clackamas County) and three new crimes. He was issued a violation citation for having less than 2 grams of methamphetamines, for driving on a suspended license, and driving without insurance.
The Law & Order: Organized Crime crew member killed during a location shoot Tuesday was a Queens resident named Johnny Pizarro, the New York Times reports. Pizarro, a 31-year-old parking enforcement worker with the show, was killed while sitting in a car in the Greenpoint section of Brooklyn around 5:15 am on Tuesday, July 19. According to the New York Police Department, officers responded to a call and found that the man was unconscious and had received multiple gunshots to the head and neck. He was taken to NYC Health + Hospital/Woodhull, where he was pronounced dead.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The two men arrested Friday in connection with a series of deadly robberies at Southern California 7-Eleven stores are now in jail, authorities said Saturday. The Santa Ana Police Department released the booking photos of Malik Patt and Jason Payne, both of Los Angeles. Police...
In a heist that sounds like it came straight out of "Ocean’s 11," an estimated $150 million in jewelry was reportedly stolen from an armored Brink's vehicle that was bound from the Bay Area to Southern California. KPIX says that the gems – some of which were sapphire and...
A fugitive wanted for the 2019 murder of a Riverside County woman he was engaged to marry has been arrested in Texas, authorities said. Eduardo Avalos Escoto, 38, was arrested Friday outside a gas station in Colorado City, Texas. He is being held at Mitchell County Detention Center awaiting extradition back to Riverside County.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (TCD) -- A 34-year-old man was taken into custody this week after investigators located human remains at a mobile home park. According to the Huntington Beach Police Department, on Saturday, July 16, at 3 p.m., officers went to a residence on the 7800 block of Slater Avenue for a call regarding suspicious circumstances. When they arrived, they requested assistance from the Orange County Sheriff's Office and soon located the remains of an unidentified adult female.
Alexis Hernandez first became friends with Robert Adams a few years ago. "If I was running the streets, running amok late at night or whatever. He'd pick me up," she said. Hernandez met the then 20-year-old man during a dark time in her life — when she was dealing with gambling problems, drug addiction and homelessness. Adams, who was working at a couple of gambling businesses, took care of her and helped her when he found her wandering the streets."I'm taking you somewhere where you don't need to be out here," Hernandez recalled him saying. "You don't need to be doing that....
LOS ANGELES (AP) — An alleged gang member accused of killing a man in a Los Angeles barbershop in 2019 has been added to the FBI’s “Ten Most Wanted Fugitives” list, authorities said Wednesday. The FBI is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Omar Alexander Cardenas. He is considered armed and extremely dangerous, the FBI said in a statement. Authorities believe Cardenas fled the Los Angeles area, possibly to Mexico, to avoid prosecution. He may be employed as a construction worker and there are state and federal warrants out for his arrest, the statement said. Cardenas, whose nickname is “Dollar,” is the 528th addition to the FBI’s list of notorious fugitives that dates back to 1950.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. — A California woman is behind bars after impersonating a nurse at a Riverside County medical facility and attempting to steal an infant, the sheriff’s department confirmed. According to a news release issued by the department, Jesenea Miron, 23, entered a patient’s room at about...
In harrowing news, a Lafayette, Indiana pizza delivery driver saved five children from a burning house sometime after midnight last week while he just happened to be driving down the street. Nicholas Bostic saw the flames engulfing the home with no firetrucks in sight, so he took matters into his own hands and rushed inside. He yelled into the smoke and flames to see if anyone was inside.
