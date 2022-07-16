ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California to receive 7 firefighting planes from Defense Department, Gov. Newsom says

By Travis Schlepp
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jPdxn_0giCBnIf00
Firefighting C130 aircraft drops fire retardant in Placerita Canyon at the Sand Fire on July 25, 2016 in Santa Clarita, California. (Photo by David McNew/Getty… Read More

As the California wildfire season begins to head into its most critical months, Gov. Gavin Newsom met with lawmakers in Washington, D.C. to discuss the need for better tools to battle fires in the state.

On Saturday, Newsom, alongside Sen. Alex Padilla, announced on Twitter that firefighting crews across the state will soon have a new weapon in their arsenal starting next year.

Seven C-130 planes from the United States Department of Defense will be allocated for California for the purpose of fighting brush fires in the nation’s most populous state.

Newsom met with Padilla, Sen. Dianne Feinstein and leaders from the Defense Department in Washington to discuss climate-driven wildfires in the state and request access to better technology and increased partnership between the state and the federal government during wildfire season.

They also discussed the state’s desire to have better access to excess military aircraft which could help California firefighters on the ground in their efforts to combat brush fires, which have proven to be a growing threat to life and property.

Newsom said Saturday that the seven aircraft are officially on the Defense Department’s schedule for 2023, with the expected delivery to be sometime around the end of next summer.

Despite being the most populated state in the nation, and one of the state’s with the highest fire dangers, California has often had to borrow firefighting aircraft from the federal government, other states and, in some cases, other countries.

The C-130 aircraft is “capable of operating from rough, dirt strips and is the prime transport for airdropping troops and equipment into hostile areas,” according to the United States Air Force. But the massive military transport planes can be retrofitted and modified to serve multiple purposes, including wildfire suppression.

Padilla said the delivery of the seven aircraft is hopefully just the beginning, with more of the firefighting planes possibly available in the coming years.

“Trying to prevent wildfires, mitigating wildfires, responding from wildfires, is one of the ways the federal government and state government has to work together,” Padilla said.

Newsom has regularly lamented the nation’s lack of firefighting aircraft available and his office has prioritized expanding California’s aircraft options, including adding 12 Blackhawk helicopters to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection’s fleet.

This week’s meeting between California lawmakers and the DOD also included discussion about satellite and drone technology for use in brush fire battles, as well as “streamlining the National Guard’s firefighting capabilities and the Department of Defense’s coordination with state firefighters.”

Comments / 20

motor1
3d ago

here is a novel approach to fire fighting in calif... how about instead of giving away 1+ BILLION DOLLARS PER YEAR away to ILLEGAL ALIENS IN OUR STATE.. WE TAKE THE MONEY AND PURCHASE 20 Boeing 747 SupertankerS FOR FIRE FIGHTING FOR NORTHERN CALIFORNIA.. 20 FOR CENTRAL AND 20 FOR SOUTHERN CALIF. EXPENSIVE ????? YEP.. BUT PAID FOR BY THE MONEY WE SAVE FROM GIVING IT TO ILLEGAL ALIENS.. WHEN A FIRE IS REPORTED.. SEND OUT 20 PLANES.. SURROUND AND DROWN.. GET THE FIRE OUT IMMEDIATELY... BETTER THAN SENDING OUT 500+ FIREFIGHTERS ON FOOT AND SMALL PLANES AND HELICOPTERS.. SO LETS SEE IF GOV. NEWSENSE REALLY WANTS TO SAVE LIVES AND PROPERTY.

Reply
12
mike
3d ago

Fire is what happens when you stop forest management and listen to tree huggers.

Reply
25
just5150
3d ago

He always waits till the last min, should have been there weeks ago

Reply
13
Related
FOX40

California’s smallest Sequoia grove is hidden in Northern California

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Hidden inside the vastness of the Tahoe National Forest, six giants reside. They are California’s northernmost grove of Sequoia trees, located in the Placer County Big Trees Grove. Following the winding and picturesque Mosquito Ridge Road 20 miles east of Foresthill, you will find the grove nestled among Douglas firs […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
KRON4 News

Could CA labor law derail the supply chain?

(CALMATTERS) — California’s long-simmering war over a controversial state labor law is threatening to boil over at the ports of Los Angeles, Long Beach and Oakland — sparking fears of disastrous ripple effects across a global supply chain already at its breaking point amid pandemic backlogs, ongoing labor disputes and inflation at a 40-year high.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dianne Feinstein
Person
Gavin Newsom
Person
Alex Padilla
cowboystatedaily.com

California’s New Gun Law Could Hurt Wyoming Gunmakers, Sellers

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A new California law designed to allow lawsuits against the entire firearms industry when its products are misused could affect gunmakers in Wyoming, according to a Second Amendment expert. California Gov. Gavin Newsom on July 12 signed into law Assembly Bill...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

California board OKs parole of ex-Mexican Mafia killer

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California parole officials have approved the release of a notorious former Mexican Mafia prison gang leader who has been cooperating with law enforcement for nearly 20 years. Two consecutive governors previously blocked parole for Rene “Boxer” Enriquez in part based on the argument that he...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighting#Military Aircraft#Brush Fires#California Lawmakers#C 130#The Defense Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense
KRON4 News

Abortion pills will soon be available on California campuses

As California’s efforts to enshrine abortion access continue, the University of California and California State University are working to provide medication abortions on all campuses by Jan. 1. So far, none of the Cal State campuses offer medication abortions, and access within the UC system varies from campus to campus.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Officials worried Yosemite got too many visitors in early years

CALIFORNIA, (KTXL) — Yosemite National Park is known as one of the jewels of the United States National Park system, but its origins of a park start at the state level. As the gold rush ramped up in the 1850s with vast numbers of people crossing the nation to find their new lives in California’s gold fields, many locals feared for the protection of the state’s natural beauty.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

33K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy