Flood Advisory issued for Charlotte, Halifax by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 09:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-20 10:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Most flooding deaths occur in vehicles. Never drive through a flooded roadway or around barricades. Turn around, don`t drown. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Campers and hikers should move away from streams and creeks immediately. Target Area: Columbia; Lincoln; McDuffie FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of east central Georgia, including the following counties, Columbia, Lincoln and McDuffie. * WHEN...Until 1045 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Overflowing poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 951 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 0.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Thomson, Lincolnton, Mistletoe State Park, Thomson-McDuffie County Airport, Appling, Wrightsboro, Winfield, Clay Hill Campground, Amity Recreation Area, Ansley Mill, Woodlawn, Phinizy, Eubank-Blanchard Community Center, Carpenter Airport, Leah, White Oak Campground, University Hospital McDuffie, Loce, Cherokee Boat Ramp and New Hope. - This includes the following highways Interstate 20 in Georgia between mile markers 167 and 182. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA ・ 4 HOURS AGO