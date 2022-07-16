CANCELLED: Corinth Amber Alert

The Texas House Committee released its preliminary report detailing not just the lack of response from the police, but also what one Dallas-area school principal describes as a “lack of standards.” Things like using rocks to prop open doors so anyone can walk in. As parents and school administrators get ready for the start of the school year, the question is: what are schools doing to keep kids safe? Jim Henrickson is a principal who took a school guardian program and he joins Rick to give his reaction to the Uvalde report. The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO