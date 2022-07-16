Summer Position Previews: Linebackers

The Nebraska Cornhuskers appear to be finalists for 2023 three-star wide receiver prospect Beni Ngoyi. Ngoyi shared a tweet that included photos of him in uniforms for three different teams: Iowa State, Nebraska, and Washington. Ngoyi is expected to announce his decision on Wednesday, July 20, at 1 P.M. central standard time. Ngoyi is a 6’4″ wide receiver from Lincoln, Nebraska. 247 Sports ranked him as the ninth-best wide receiver prospect in the state. The Cornhuskers have already landed four wide receiver prospects in the 2023 class: Omarion Miller, Jaidyn Doss, Benjamin Brahmer, and Barry Jackson. 247’s Crystal Ball currently projects Iowa State as the favorite to land Ngoyi with a 66.7 percent chance. The Crystal Ball has Washington in second place. Commitment Wednesday 1pm CST 👀 pic.twitter.com/jRV707Q9BT — 𝐵𝑒𝓃𝒾 𝒩𝑔𝑜𝓎𝒾 📍 (@beni_ngoyi) July 18, 2022

