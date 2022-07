Red Bull team principal Christian Horner believes Mercedes is slowly bringing itself back into the mix for race victories and will be strong at the French Grand Prix. Lewis Hamilton has finished on the podium in three consecutive races and George Russell backed his teammate up with fourth place in two of those, while the positions were reversed in Azerbaijan where Russell was third. Hamilton had a particularly competitive run at Silverstone and was in the fight for the win for most of the race, and Horner expects Paul Ricard to be another track that suits Mercedes.

