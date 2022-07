Even someone watching golf for the first time in their life on Sunday could have summed up why Rory McIlroy didn't win the 150th British Open. He simply couldn't make a putt. Not that the four-time major champ missed any real short ones. And not literally, because, he obviously converted a lot of tap-ins—18 of them, in fact. But he didn't make any of any substance.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO