ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Gone in the Night’ Clings to Mystery to Its Story’s Detriment ?

By Chase Hutchinson
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new mystery-thriller Gone in the Night, which originally premiered back at the most recent SXSW, tells a story that has an intriguing beginning. It starts with the introduction of Kath (Winona Ryder) who is taking a trip with her boyfriend Max (John Gallagher Jr.) up to a cabin they've rented...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

How 'Psych's Commentary on Remakes Created an Iconic Episode

When it comes to humor and homage in your everyday murder mystery comedy TV show, nothing stands out quite like Psych. The show is full of original jokes and characters that play off each other hilariously well. Importantly, however, the show also leans heavily into parody, and its commentaries are equal parts funny and smart. This is especially true in Season 8 when Psych decided to comment on how best to do a remake – by remaking one of their episodes. Season 8, Episode 3, "Cloudy... With a Chance of Improvement,” was borne from a desire to remake a less-than-stellar episode of Season 1, “Cloudy... With a Chance of Murder,” and tap into the concept’s full potential by giving the story a second look.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Alone Together' Lacks the Necessary Chemistry to Craft a Compelling Story

When sizing up a film like Alone Together, yet another COVID lockdown story where two characters end up stuck with each other, it is hard not to compare it to other instances where this story has been done far better. The Spirit Award-Winning film 7 Days, for example, managed to capture its complicated characters even amidst the confines of its setting. It was willing to grapple with their flaws and fears, revealing who they were underneath the image they put forth to each other. Initially, it seemed like this film might be setting the foundation for a similar experience. It starts us out with Katie Holmes, who also wrote and directed the film, as June. She is a food critic and aspiring author who is hoping to take some time away at an upstate New York Airbnb that was booked by her boyfriend John (Derek Luke). This is dashed when she arrives there to discover that the house is already occupied. The initially confrontational Charlie (Jim Sturgess) says that this is definitely his rental and that she must be mistaken. Not sure what to do with the world in crisis, they decide to both stay there.
MOVIES
Collider

Russo Brothers Take Fans on an Easter Egg-Filled Tour of Their Creation Headquarters

Step inside the place where all things your favorite action blockbusters are made - the creative den of Joe and Anthony Russo aka the Russo Brothers. In a behind-the-scenes clip, fans of the legendary duo, who have backed everything from your favorite Marvel movies to rom-coms like You, Me and Dupree, get to see first-hand how the sausage is made - or rather how the movie magic comes to life. It’s kind of like MTV Cribs if Cribs showed you the offices of your favorite Hollywood filmmakers.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Winona Ryder
Person
Owen Teague
Person
Dermot Mulroney
Person
Brianne Tju
Collider

10 of the Lowest Rated Films on Letterboxd

From the most hardcore cinephiles to the everyday casual movie fans, the film review website Letterboxd has acted as a beacon and a go-to space for everything relating to films and reviews and has allowed its users to connect with other film fanatics from around the world. Letterboxd is full of the most detailed reviews and ratings of almost every film that has ever existed, with some films consisting of more reviews than others, for better or for worse.
MOVIES
Collider

'Stranger Things' Star Maya Hawke Releases Explicit Music Video for Her Single, "Thérèse"

Stranger Things star and singer-songwriter Maya Hawke has premiered the dreamy music video for a track off of her upcoming album Moss, titled "Thérèse." The video opens with a warning that the following five minutes will contain X-rated material, and boasts that it was shot on 35mm film. Set to Hawke's languid folk sound, the explicit short harbors a profound message that's as raw and exposed as the group of friends whose orgy in the woods is broken up by the police. Like so many before her, Hawke is crossing a threshold, emerging on the other side not as a young starlet walking in her family's shadow, but as a maturing artist with autonomy of her evolving career.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Awakens#Sxsw
Collider

'Stranger Things' Actor Brett Gelman Declares His Love for Byler and the LGBTQ+ Community

Where there are living, breathing characters there are ships, and where there are ships there are heroes like critically acclaimed SAG-nominee Brett Gelman to officially stan — with consent — your faves. After the Stranger Things Season 4 finale, and after actor Noah Schnapp confirmed that Will Byers is gay, Byler has been making the social media circuit. On July 17, comedian and absolute legend, Gelman posted an official stance on his personal Twitter, declaring his advocacy of both the LGBTQ+ community and Byler, but with a very important caveat.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

How ‘Pachinko’s Structure Reveals History's Invisible but Meaningful Echoes

“History has failed us, but no matter,” is the striking opening line to Lee Min-Jin’s 2017 historical fiction bestseller Pachinko. The remainder of the novel and its multiple intertwined stories are told by a third-person narrator; however, this first remark does not seem to come from this disembodied omniscient voice that pervades the novel. One could interpret it as being the author, and indeed, in an interview with PBS NewsHour, Lee called it her thesis statement. This thesis statement also reads as the collective voice of a people and emphasizes two distinct points: One, it straightforwardly relays that historically, specifically in the 20th century, Korean people and their culture were constricted by the oppressive binds of Japanese colonization. And this traumatic history casts lingering shadows over the present. Two, the "but not matter" connotes a sense of brave resignation and resolute acceptance of a bitter past that’s forever inked in the pages of history.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Collider

Chris Pratt Addresses Long-Running 'Indiana Jones' Casting Rumors

Chris Pratt has played a number of action roles, but it looks like he won't be adding Indiana Jones to the list anytime soon. The actor recently addressed the long-standing rumors that he was being considered to take over the iconic role from Harrison Ford, Variety reports. During an interview on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Pratt said Ford's past comments scared him off the idea.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Collider

'Gigi & Nate' Trailer Tells the Tale of An Unusual Couple

Roadside Attraction’s hopeful drama Gigi & Nate has released a new trailer. The film based on true events follows 18-year-old Nate Gibson whose life is turned upside down after he suffers a near-fatal illness and is left a quadriplegic. A year after the unfortunate events, his mother gets him an unusual service animal, Gigi, a monkey. The over two-minute clip sees Nate and Gigi’s first meeting interspersed with moments of their bonding, while the world frowns upon the atypical duo. The film looks fresh and hopeful with a dash of Nate’s courage when Gigi is finally being taken away.
MOVIES
Collider

'Keep Breathing': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far

Summer is usually the perfect season to get outside and enjoy all the wonderful things mother nature has to offer. Whether the activity is hiking, camping, a refreshing trip to the beach, or a more secluded lakeside retreat, summer is often synonymous with exploring the great outdoors. Still, some people choose to avoid the outdoors shenanigans altogether. After watching Netflix’s new survival drama Keep Breathing, there might be a few more. Be warned, this show is not for the 'glampers' out there. For those people with a fear of getting lost in the woods, camping, or surviving in nature, steer clear away from the limited series featuring Melissa Barrera dropping on July 27th. The show centers around a New York attorney named Liv (Barrera) who, after a serious plane crash, gets stranded in the wilderness.
TV SERIES
Collider

Attention Polin Fans: 'Bridgerton' Season 3 Has Begun Production

Polin is in the air, and no it's not the kind that makes you sneeze. Netflix has announced that Season 3 of their wildly popular Regency romance series Bridgerton has officially gone into production. In a break from the tradition of seasons past, the third season will not follow the third book in the series, An Offer From a Gentleman, but rather the fourth, Romancing Mr. Bridgerton, which finally brings the Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin (Luke Newton) love story to a thrilling conclusion.
TV SERIES
Collider

The Best Fantasy Shows on Prime Video Right Now

In the mood for some magic? What about myths or adventure? A great fantasy show can be the best escape, letting you lose yourself in an exciting new world. Fight a few monsters, cast a spell or two, and discover enchanting new secrets in Prime Video’s library of fantasy series.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Primal' Shows How Genndy Tartakovsky Masterfully Builds Tension

Adult Swim’s Primal boils down the totality of creator Genndy Tartakovsky's vision for minimalist storytelling sensibilities and post-modern cartoon artistry. This style is something Tartakovsy has built over his career, and Primal is his most boldly defining work yet. Amidst the pulpy blood splattering and bestial rage, the hyper-violent pre-historic animated series evolves the elastically fast-paced action and ambient atmosphere that has characterized Tartkovsky’s previous works, such as Samurai Jack, Sym-Bionic Titan, and Star Wars: Clone Wars, with a deceptive amount of cinematic maturity and class.
TV SERIES
Collider

Sylvester Stallone Wants His ‘Rocky’ Rights Back

When you think of Sylvester Stallone, you think of a person who will not pull any punches. He is certainly not doing that in his recent dispute with Rocky producer, Irwin Winkler. The 76-year-old actor has begun to voice his frustration about his lack of ownership rights on franchises like Rocky - a film he helped to make famous when he starred in it.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy