As the New York Rangers and Kaapo Kakko continue to work on a bridge deal with apparently no sense of urgency, one wonders if there’s still room for Tyler Motte?. Free Agent Frenzy opened last week and Motte, an unrestricted free agent, has yet to sign a contract. Considering the amount of teams with cap space it seems odd that he’s still available. Which leads to speculation that he and the Rangers could still be talking.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO