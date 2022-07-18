ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise City Council to consider resolution on abortion. Here’s what it would do

By Becca Savransky
Idaho Statesman
Idaho Statesman
 1 day ago
People attending Planned Parenthood’s Bans Off Our Bodies rally march in downtown Boise for abortion rights on Saturday, May 14, 2022. Sarah A. Miller smiller@idahostatesman.com

The Boise City Council plans to consider a resolution intended to limit the city’s enforcement of Idaho’s abortion bans.

The resolution comes a few weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned landmark abortion rights cases, a decision that triggers an Idaho law that effectively bans abortions in the state. The law, which could take effect next month, makes it a felony for health care providers to perform or attempt to perform abortions.

The resolution — which the council is expected to discuss at its Tuesday meeting — says the city won’t prioritize investigations “for the purpose” of prosecuting abortion providers or assign resources or personnel for that purpose.

City funds won’t be used to keep records of abortions performed or attempts to perform abortions, except to the “extent otherwise required by state or federal law,” the resolution said. Funds also won’t be used to provide information to other agencies on abortions or to collect data or information to determine whether an abortion was performed, according to the resolution.

“The city of Boise formally condemns any action intended to abrogate the fundamental liberties of its people and affirms its commitment to protecting its residents’ rights, including the right to make reproductive health decisions for themselves,” the resolution said.

Under Idaho’s trigger law, abortions would be banned except in cases of documented rape or incest or if the life of the mother is at risk. The law takes effect 30 days after the the overturning of Roe v. Wade is final.

Last month, a Planned Parenthood affiliate filed a lawsuit in an attempt to stop the ban from taking effect, according to previous Statesman reporting. The lawsuit alleged the ban violated state law in several ways, including residents’ privacy rights. The Idaho Supreme Court is expected to hear arguments in the case next month.

A separate abortion law that would let certain family members of a fetus sue abortion providers was put on hold by the Idaho Supreme Court after Planned Parenthood brought a lawsuit. The City Council resolution said the city would not use funds to “assist in furthering any civil action” filed under that law.

City resources must be dedicated to ‘well-being of its residents’

The resolution talks about the importance of being able to access health care and warns that “restricting or criminalizing reproductive health care” has disproportionate impacts on women, people of color and the LGBTQ community.

“The city of Boise values the rights of residents to have autonomy and privacy in their health care decisions,” the resolution said. “The resources of the city of Boise must always be dedicated to the safety, health, and well-being of its residents.”

The resolution will be considered at the council’s meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall.

Becca Savransky covers education for the Idaho Statesman in partnership with Report for America. The position is partly funded through community support. Click here to donate.

