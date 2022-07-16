ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

2 people killed in crash near Lyons

By KEZI Staff
kezi.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLYONS, Ore. -- Two people are dead following a single car crash near Lyons Saturday morning. The Linn County Sheriff's Office said around 2:40 a.m., deputies and...

www.kezi.com

