Naples man accused of raping minor he met on social media

NAPLES, Fla. — A Naples man has been arrested after he allegedly raped a minor he met on social media.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), the victim told detectives that the incident happened late during the night of July 8 when she snuck out of her home to get picked up by the man identified as 20-year-old Thomas Greco.

Greco reportedly took the victim back to his home in Summit Place and began giving her a vodka drink in his room. Greco then sexually assaulted and inappropriately groped the victim before driving her home, CCSO said.

The victim allegedly met Greco through social media, including Instagram and Snapchat. The two had been communicating for approximately a month leading up to the incident, CCSO said.

According to the report, Greco had previously been expelled from Gulf Coast High School.

Greco is facing multiple charges for sexual battery, using a computer to lure a child and traveling to meet a minor for sexual activity.

Due to Greco’s lengthy criminal history, his bond will be set by a judge, CCSO said.

Count on ABC 7 to provide updates as this story develops.