2 arrested in connection to Lebanon cemetery vandalism

Rottweiler shot and killed after allegedly charging at Lebanon officer Tuesday
LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — A rottweiler in Lebanon died after being shot by a police officer Tuesday evening. Lebanon Police say the animal bit the owner and charged at the officer. Police responded to a home just after 8 p.m. for a report of an aggressive dog at large....
Gunman captured after shots fired at Shelbyville officers
Authorities in Shelbyville are searching for a man that reportedly fired shots at multiple officers at a motel early Wednesday morning.
WSMV
Methamphetamine wrapped in dollar bill found in Lebanon
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - In Lebanon, a dollar bill was found with methamphetamine wrapped in it. It was yet another incident across the state of Tennessee where a dangerous drug was folded into a dollar bill. Lebanon PD said it is just another reminder to not pick up money or...
2 arrested after 150-plus headstones vandalized at Tennessee cemeteries
LEBANON, Tenn. — Authorities in Lebanon, Tennessee, arrested two men Saturday night in connection with the desecration of more than 150 headstones at cemeteries across the city. Justin Elmer, 31, and Jeremy Heaton, 23, have each been charged with one count of vandalism over $60,000, after officers with the...
fox17.com
Police: 1 shot dead as Jack in the Box employees fought over girlfriends
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 30-year-old restaurant employee died in a shooting Tuesday after a fight broke out in a Jack in the Box parking lot. Metro Police say the suspect and shooting victim were both employees at the Jack in the Box on Largo Drive. According to investigators, the two became involved in a physical altercation between their girlfriends.
Man in custody after shooting at officers at Best Western Motel in Shelbyville
SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Shelbyville Police are looking for a man they say shot at officers on Wednesday during a standoff. According to police, deputies from the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office and the Shelbyville Police Department went to the Best Western Motel to speak with Rosson Pickett for a stolen credit card that was being used.
3 teen burglary suspects allegedly take rideshare to Hendersonville crime scene
Hendersonville Police caught three teens allegedly breaking into cars and stealing guns. Police say one of the alleged thieves brought a gun with them, and the other gun they reportedly found in an unlocked car.
Columbia community mourns mother of 3 who died in ‘suspicious’ house fire
While the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation looks into a suspicious fire, a community is mourning the loss of a Columbia mother of three who died in the blaze.
One dead following shooting near Jack in the Box on Largo Drive
Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating following a shooting in the 200 block of Largo drive Tuesday afternoon.
2 arrested after over 150 headstones vandalized at Lebanon cemeteries
Two men are in custody after police say they were involved in vandalizing over 150 headstones at cemeteries in Lebanon.
carthagecourier.com
Carthage police arrest man wanted in two counties
Carthage police located a man wanted in two counties during a welfare check. The male suspect also faces new charges filed by Carthage police. The investigation began when Officer Hugo Teasley went to Walmart to check on a tractor-trailer truck which had been parked in the area for an extended period.
WSMV
Man charged in fatal Jack in the Box shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One man was pronounced dead on Tuesday following a shooting at a Jack in the Box in South Nashville. According to Metro Police, 28-year-old Trey Scales and 30-year-old Keanthony Thompson got into an argument in the Jack in the Box parking lot at 24 Largo Drive. It is unclear what the disagreement was about.
Supervisor attacked at Nashville juvenile detention center
A teen is faced with an assault charge after an incident at a downtown Nashville detention center on Monday.
Person of interest in deadly Madison shooting charged with false report
An arrest was made on Monday in connection to a deadly shooting that happened in Madison earlier this year.
TBI Report: Juvenile arrests in Tennessee increased by 7% since 2019
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has released its 2021 Crime in Tennessee report, detailing that violence in Nashville was on the decline. According to the report, 132,253 "Group A" arrests were made across the state with 7.65% being juveniles. Juvenile arrests for these offenses increased by more than 7% since 2019.
'We're going in:' Nashville police tells principals they would stop school shooters
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police Department leadership let Metro school principals know they're ready in case the worst happens this school year. The reassurance comes after a scathing report saying police in Uvalde, Texas, showed "egregious poor decision making" during the school shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers, with police waiting more than an hour to engage the shooter.
radio7media.com
City of Spring Hill Alerts Residents of Telephone Scam
THE CITY OF SPRING HILL IS ALERTING RESIDENTS OF A TELEPHONE SCAM DEMANDING PAYMENT FOR CITY WATER BILLS BY PHONE. THIS IS A HIGH-PRESSURE SCAM AND THE PERSON OR PEOPLE INVOLVED ARE NOT CITY EMPLOYEES. IF YOU RECEIVE A CALL THREATENING TURN-OFFS IF PAYMENT IS NOT MADE IMMEDIATELY, PLEASE CONTACT THE SPRING HILL POLICE DEPARTMENT (AND TAKE NOTE OF THE CALLER’S PHONE NUMBER). PLEASE DO NOT SHARE YOUR PERSONAL INFORMATION.
WKRN
New video of a suspicious Columbia fire has been released
News 2 has obtained new video that shows a Columbia house fire. A woman's body was found in the burned home and investigators believe the fire was intentionally set.
Home rental scam warning from Murfreesboro Police
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — It happens more often than you think, people falling victim to home rental scams. And, it’s happening in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Murfreesboro Police fraud investigators are warning to look out for scammers hoping to steal your money when it comes to home rentals. Investigators said,...
Jack in the Box employee charged with homicide after shooting co-worker in South Nashville
Metro police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting that left one man dead in the parking lot of a Jack in the Box in South Nashville.
