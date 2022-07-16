2 arrested in connection to Lebanon cemetery vandalism

THE CITY OF SPRING HILL IS ALERTING RESIDENTS OF A TELEPHONE SCAM DEMANDING PAYMENT FOR CITY WATER BILLS BY PHONE. THIS IS A HIGH-PRESSURE SCAM AND THE PERSON OR PEOPLE INVOLVED ARE NOT CITY EMPLOYEES. IF YOU RECEIVE A CALL THREATENING TURN-OFFS IF PAYMENT IS NOT MADE IMMEDIATELY, PLEASE CONTACT THE SPRING HILL POLICE DEPARTMENT (AND TAKE NOTE OF THE CALLER’S PHONE NUMBER). PLEASE DO NOT SHARE YOUR PERSONAL INFORMATION.

SPRING HILL, TN ・ 23 HOURS AGO