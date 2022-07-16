Marc Cucurella Deal Expected To Speed Up After Oleksandr Zinchenko To Arsenal Is Complete
The expectation will be Marc Cucurella to Manchester City will speed up in the coming days after Oleksandr Zinchenko completes his move to Arsenal. The Spaniard is awaiting Manchester City to formally approach Brighton, who are expecting a formal bid through the door.
Cucurella is valued at £50million by Brighton, and it will be a battle of valuations between City and the Seagulls. City want to pay less.
Oleksandr Zinchenko is in the process of agreeing personal terms with Arsenal after they agreed on a £30million fee for the player with Manchester City. The talks are expected to move quick, and Zinchenko could be an Arsenal player by Monday.
Manchester City are now expected to make Marc Cucurella a priority. Nathan Ake is set to stay at the club, and with Pol Ballus of the Athletic stating City have no plans to replace Raheem Sterling, Marc Cucurella is now the main target.
Manchester City and Brighton are still apart on a price tag for Cucurella, with City not willing to pay the £50million asking fee at the moment. Brighton owner Tony Bloom stated last week the club will have to consider an offer if it does arrive at their door.
Will Marc Cucurella sign for Manchester City?
