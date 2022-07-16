ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Marc Cucurella Deal Expected To Speed Up After Oleksandr Zinchenko To Arsenal Is Complete

By Dylan Mcbennett
City Transfer Room
City Transfer Room
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X0Gr6_0giC2t3r00

The expectation will be Marc Cucurella to Manchester City will speed up in the coming days after Oleksandr Zinchenko completes his move to Arsenal. The Spaniard is awaiting Manchester City to formally approach Brighton, who are expecting a formal bid through the door.

The expectation will be Marc Cucurella to Manchester City will speed up in the coming days after Oleksandr Zinchenko completes his move to Arsenal. The Spaniard is awaiting Manchester City to formally approach Brighton, who are expecting a formal bid through the door.

Cucurella is valued at £50million by Brighton, and it will be a battle of valuations between City and the Seagulls. City want to pay less.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bBVpV_0giC2t3r00
Marc Cucurella is expected to be approached by Manchester City.

IMAGO / Focus Images

Oleksandr Zinchenko is in the process of agreeing personal terms with Arsenal after they agreed on a £30million fee for the player with Manchester City. The talks are expected to move quick, and Zinchenko could be an Arsenal player by Monday.

Manchester City are now expected to make Marc Cucurella a priority. Nathan Ake is set to stay at the club, and with Pol Ballus of the Athletic stating City have no plans to replace Raheem Sterling, Marc Cucurella is now the main target.

Manchester City and Brighton are still apart on a price tag for Cucurella, with City not willing to pay the £50million asking fee at the moment. Brighton owner Tony Bloom stated last week the club will have to consider an offer if it does arrive at their door.

Will Marc Cucurella sign for Manchester City?

Read More Manchester City Coverage

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Cucurella
Person
Gabriel Jesus
Person
Raheem Sterling
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Manchester City#Spaniard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

How to watch D.C. United vs. Bayern Munich

FC Bayern Munich will kick off its U.S. summer tour with a club friendly match against D.C. United on Wednesday. The Red and Black have gotten off to a slow start to MLS play at 5-10-3 but received a jolt with the hiring of Wayne Rooney as head coach. Rooney isn't yet on the sidelines due to visa issues, but he's been in D.C. working with the front office to recruit new players before the international transfer window closes on Aug. 4.
MLS
City Transfer Room

City Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
358K+
Views
ABOUT

City Transfer Room is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchestercity

Comments / 0

Community Policy