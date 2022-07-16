Randolph Ross suspended from World Championships

The run for a World Championship title has ended before it even began for North Carolina A&T sprinter Randolph Ross Jr. The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) announced today that it has provisionally suspended Ross for a violation of Anti-Doping rules and he will not take part in the 400 meter heats on July 17.

The suspension of Ross is officially related to tampering with the doping control process on a “whereabouts” violation. Here is an official account from the press release.

“Randolph Ross has today been issued a Notice of Allegation by the AIU alleging a violation of Rule

2.5 of the World Athletics Anti-Doping Rules for tampering with the doping control process. The

allegation arises out of the athlete’s conduct during the course of an investigation into a potential

whereabouts violation. There was an unsuccessful attempt by the AIU to test Mr. Ross on 18 June

2022 and the investigation into this matter concluded when Mr. Ross was interviewed by the AIU in

Eugene on 14 July.

AIU issues a press release on the suspension of Randolph Ross

The AIU has imposed a provisional suspension on Mr. Ross with immediate effect and Mr. Ross will

not take part in the 400m heats on 17 July,” the release reads in part.

Must give a detailed account of your location

Athletes are required to give antidoping authorities a detailed list of where they will be because testers will seek them out with no notice at all. It has been known in the past for three missed tries to result in a violation. The full specifics of Ross’ case aren’t known but the investigation into his whereabouts clearly did not go in his favor.

Randolph Ross is the defending back to back NCAA champion in the 400 meters event. His suspension leaves a big hole in the event for the United States in the World Championship.

The Athletics Integrity Unit is an independent body created by the World Athletics to

manages all integrity issues – both doping and non-doping – for the sport of athletics

