British man dies, wife injured during suspected bloody hotel ‘erotic game’ in Italy: reports

By David Meyer
New York Post
 3 days ago
The woman was reportedly covered in blood when she left the hotel room to ask for help. FirenzeToday

A British man was found dead in a ritzy Italian hotel Saturday morning in what police suspect was a sex game that turned tragic, according to reports.

The unidentified 40-year-old man was discovered in a room in the four-star Hotel Continentale in Florence, where accommodations start at $463 a night, along with a 43-year-old woman “covered in blood,” who called staff for help.

Both the man and woman, believed to be his wife, were covered in cuts and bruises, according to reports.

Investigators suspect either a domestic dispute or an erotic game gone wrong, “but that the direction is that of an erotic game,” a police source told the Daily Mail

“The man was found with a series of cuts, bruises and other injuries on his body and so was the woman, although she was more seriously hurt and the man appears to have had some sort of seizure,” the source told the outlet.

The woman’s injuries were not life-threatening, the report said.

The couple was staying at the Hotel Continentale in Florence.
Reports said the man and woman were both covered in bruises.
Investigators reportedly believe the incident stems from a domestic dispute or an erotic game gone wrong.

The pair are believed have arrived from Manchester on Friday evening, according to the Sun.

Italian news reports indicated the woman was “covered in blood” when she called hotel workers to tell them she’d seen her beau “collapse to the ground,” the Sun said.

“The woman had raised the alarm after a chambermaid knocked on the door but some of the guests had already called reception to report shouting and banging coming from the room,” a source told British tabloid.

