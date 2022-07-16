ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradenton, FL

UA NEXT Future 50 Observations

By Gerry Hamilton
 3 days ago
Chad Simmons/On3

Bradenton, Fla. – Fifty of the top prospects in the 2023 and 2024 classes converged in Bradenton, Fla. at IMG Academy for the annual UA NEXT Future 50 this weekend.

The event magnified several prospects that have an extra gear and twitch about them, as well as arguably the strongest position in the 2023 cycle.

On3 provides observations from the morning workout at IMG Academy.

Observations

Clemson commitment Noble Johnson displayed very strong hands in drills and the 1v1 setting. Johnson has a very strong build at 6-foot-2 and 205-pounds. He possesses quick feet for his size, but it’s his hands strength and ability to play effectively in traffic that stands out.

On3 Consensus 4-star EDGE prospect Jordan Renaud was easily the most powerful defensive lineman on contact this morning. He consistently flashed the power to collapse the pocket in 1v1s. Alabama leads Oklahoma and possibly Miami for one of the more intriguing prospects in the class. He’s intriguing because of his position versatility. He could play a 5-tech or grow into a 4i dependent on scheme. Of play as a stand up power rusher off the edge in a 3-4 scheme.

The defensive backs were the most impressive position group at the event, and by a mile. The 2023 safety cycle is the best in recent memory, and that is proving out to be true in Bradenton. In a loaded safety group, Notre Dame verbal Peyton Bowen stood out the most. He displayed the best combination of fluidity and explosiveness. Bowen is a stock up prospect for On3.

Describing Oklahoma Sooners commitment Adepoju Adebawore as fast twitch may be an understatement. Every step is full of explosive quickness. The 6-foot-4.5, 223-pounder has the most upside of any prospect at the loaded event, if he develops in the weight room and answers the bell physically against the run.

Class of 2024 running back Jerrick Gibson showed a bit of learning curve in drill work, but stood out in 1v1s. When he stopped thinking, and just went out played — he stood out. His hands are not in question out of the backfield. Gibson possesses a terrific running back body type. Tennessee and Texas are the teams he is in communication with the most early on.

Jelani Thurman looked dominant in 1v1s. More smooth than twitchy, but is a natural athlete and pass catcher. His frame has plenty of room for growth as well. Thurman coming from a family accomplished athletes is not a surprise watching him at the event. Ohio State is the heavy favorite in the On3 RPM headed into a Sunday decision.

Oklahoma commit Cayden Green displayed very quick feet and reactive quickness in 1v1s. He possesses enough length and body quickness to be a swing player at the next level, but may be best suited for interior. He won five of six reps, and several with little stress.

Miami commitment and On3 Consensus 5-star Francis Mauigoa has the best offensive line frame of anyone in attendance. He’s very nearly perfectly proportioned with strong hands and quick feet. He’s a light on the feet, natural mover with body quickness.

On3 Consensus 4-star defensive back Javien Toviano stood out with the ability to read routes early, and cut underneath in 1v1s. Toviano has corner quickness, and safety eye discipline. As a safety prospect, the DFW area star has the intelligence to call a defense from the backend.

Michigan verbal Collins Acheampong looked fluid in drills, and more polished in pass rush despite lack of ideal experience in high school. His frame upside is among the best at the event. The near 6-foot-8 prospect will carry 290 pounds perfectly proportioned in time.

Ashton Cozart shines as a route runner in this type of setting. The Oregon verbal is a smooth route runner that creates instant separation out of cuts. The 6-foot-1, 180-pounder flashed the ability to snatch the ball out of the air on a couple of occasions as well.

On3 Consensus 4-star corner Malik Muhammad flashed his smooth movement skills in yet another setting. His physical development is also noted. He possesses good arm length, and wiry strength in the upper and lower body. Muhammad will announce between Texas, Alabama and Texas A&M July 20.

Penn State commitment Elliot Washington is both explosive and powerful, especially at the defensive back position. Whether he plays nickel or cornerback for the Nittany Lions, the Sunshine State prospect possesses high end recovery speed. His ability to push through the ground and create explosive movement is among the best in the cycle.

