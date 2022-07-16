ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Trump faces rising chances of a 2024 primary challenge

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Julia Manchester
WATE
WATE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bZA4z_0giC0e8c00

( The Hill ) – The prospect that Donald Trump could face challengers from his own party in 2024 is growing even as the former president inches ever closer to another White House run.

Though Trump has not officially declared his candidacy for president, he’s all but said it’s a matter of when, not if. And while the former president waves off the chances of another Republican beating him for the nomination, there are growing signs he could face a formidable primary challenge once the race kicks into high gear.

Recent polling suggests many GOP voters are ready to move on from Trump. And as the Jan. 6 hearings continue to pile scrutiny on the former president, other prospective 2024 Republicans are making the rounds in early voting states, drawing fresh speculation that they’re planning to take on the de facto leader of the party.

Ivana Trump’s death ruled an accident from blunt impact injuries

A New York Times/Siena College poll released this week found that 49% of Republican primary voters said they would back the former president. But 47% said they would support another GOP nominee.

“People are open to another candidate,” said Republican strategist Saul Anuzis. “Looking at, from a futuristic standpoint, who are some of the younger, newer Republican leaders who are emerging around the country.”

“There are a lot of new leaders emerging that would kind of continue the policies Trump supported and don’t have some of the baggage Trump has by automatically drawing a large anti-Trump constituency to the table as you start a campaign,” he continued.

And those younger Republican leaders are crisscrossing the country and testing the waters.

Former Trump administration offices like Vice President Mike Pence, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have taken a number of trips to the early presidential contest states of Iowa and New Hampshire while sitting senators like Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) and Tim Scott (R-S.C.) have also been floated as potential 2024 hopefuls.

One strategist with ties to Trump’s orbit expressed some skepticism about the likes of Pence and Pompeo challenging the former president, suggesting they were positioning themselves in the event Trump decides not to run.

Even Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who won his first and only election last November, has been floated as a possibly viable pick for Republicans. Youngkin made headlines earlier this month when he addressed Nebraska’s Republican Party.

But it’s Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis who has gotten the most attention as a potential alternative to Trump.

DeSantis, a former congressman, was one of the former president’s closest allies during the Trump administration. The governor has notably received praise for keeping Florida open during the majority of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sevierville restaurant helping others during final month open

Reports surfaced last week that DeSantis was planning to hold a private fundraiser with GOP megadonors later this month, while Politico reported that the governor recently convened a number of his top donors and some GOP governors in Fort Lauderdale.

DeSantis has maintained that he’s focused on his reelection bid in November, but speculation about a potential presidential run from the governor is building.

“DeSantis today is probably the most viable alternative to Trump,” Anuzis said. “A lot of people are looking at him as the next generation of Republican leaders.”

But a DeSantis run could lead to a potential showdown with Trump, who has taken credit for DeSantis’ political success.

The Republican strategist with ties to Trump’s orbit told The Hill that DeSantis is “more likely than not to run,” but argued the governor would struggle in a primary with Trump.

“A big part of his appeal is around his support for Trump and that he’s Trump’s governor in Florida,” the strategist said before suggesting that DeSantis’ support could take a hit in a potential primary if he tried to attack or criticize the former president.

Brain-eating amoeba: How do infections occur, and where are they most common?

While Trump is the clear frontrunner in the majority of hypothetical 2024 Republican primary polls, recent data suggests that DeSantis is beginning to close the gap.

A much-talked about University of New Hampshire Granite State Poll released last month showed DeSantis receiving 39% support from likely Republican primary voters in the state compared to 37% for Trump.

Meanwhile, a KLAS TV-The Hill-Emerson College poll published this week showed both DeSantis and Trump beating Biden in the battleground state of Nevada.

Strategists suggest the close in the gap between Trump and DeSantis, in addition to Trump’s performance in the New York Times/Sienna College poll, is indicative of a larger trend.

“He’s on the downtrend and he has been for the past year,” Keith Naughton, a GOP strategist, said.

But Republicans also caution that Trump has the best shot of winning a primary at this moment due to his ability to fundraise, support among the grassroots and strong name I.D.

“He’s still the 800-pound gorilla in the room. I think at this stage in the game if he were to decide to run, he would be the candidate to beat if not the presumptive nominee,” Anuzis said.

The national mood could not be better for Republicans going into the 2022 midterms. Biden’s approval ratings continue to plummet as inflation continues to rise. And with Republicans appearing to be on track to make significant gains in Congress and across the country in November, the party’s strategists say the environment is ripe for exploring a potential GOP presidential bid.

“Given how vulnerable Biden is it will draw a lot of candidates,” said Alex Conant, who worked on Sen. Marco Rubio’s (R-Fla.) 2016 presidential campaign.

However, party strategists warn that Trump could deal a blow to Republicans’ 2024 chances if he continued to center his 2024 message on the 2020 presidential election results.

READ: More top stories on WATE.com

“He’s in repeats right now. These aren’t ‘Seinfeld’ repeats, these are ‘Cosby Show’ repeats, nothing anyone really wants to see anymore,” Naughton said.

Instead, Republicans say that whoever their nominee is must be critical of Biden’s first term in office, not his presidential campaign from four years ago.

“The 2024 election is going to be about the Democrats’ record. Whether Biden runs again or not, the Democrats are going to have to define his term in office,” Conant said.

“I think for Republicans to be successful, we need to make the case that Biden was not successful and we can do better,” he continued. “If we try to make the election about who won in 2020, that is not going to inspire independent voters to get out and vote for the Republican candidate.”

It remains unclear when Trump will make an announcement, but strategists agree the former president should keep it under wraps until the midterms for the sake of his party.

“Some voters will resent a candidate looking toward the next election when we haven’t even had the one that’s right in front of us yet,” Conant said. “There’s going to be plenty of time for presidential politics in 2023.”

Brett Samuels contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

Related
WATE

Convicted murderer at large after Roane County trial

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Harriman man who was convicted of felony murder along with his wife in the death of their elderly relative remains at large after he did not show up to the final day of the trial. Christopher and Evelyn Kennedy were convicted following a...
ROANE COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Nevada State
State
Florida State
State
Virginia State
The Intercept

Sen. Joe Manchin May Not Be Kingmaker in West Virginia for Long

For decades, Sen. Joe Manchin has presided over West Virginia’s Democratic Party, crowning candidates and throwing cushy appointments to allies while the state’s jobs, wages, and environment have gradually been ground to dust. But earlier this month, a grassroots slate of over 50 Democrats took control of the West Virginia Democratic Party after winning a majority of seats on the executive committee and ousting party leadership, thus ending Manchin’s de facto control of the state party apparatus.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Lindsey Graham's Georgia subpoena defense is disturbing. Trump would be proud.

Last week, a special grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia, issued subpoenas to Sen. Lindsey Graham, Rudy Giuliani and several others seeking their testimony. The grand jury decided these individuals may have evidence relevant to its criminal investigation into whether there was interference by former President Donald Trump and others with the 2020 presidential votes in Fulton County, which includes Atlanta.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
People

Half of Republicans Don't Want Trump to Run in 2024. Here's Who They'd Rather Elect, According to New Poll

Republican voters are not set on former President Donald Trump running again in 2024, according to a new New York Times/Siena College poll. Trump has lost considerable support within his own base as he continues to plant the seeds for a potential 2024 run, with nearly half of Republican primary voters polled saying they want a new candidate in the next general election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Hawley
Person
Nikki Haley
Person
Ivana Trump
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Pompeo
People

Hillary Clinton Says Winning Next Election Is 'Most Important Thing' but Running Herself Is 'Out of Question'

While she says that Democrats winning the next presidential election is "the most important thing," don't expect Hillary Clinton to launch another campaign. In a new interview with the Financial Times, the former secretary of state said it's "out of the question" that she would run for the presidency in 2024, adding that she anticipates throwing her support behind President Joe Biden.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

What happens if the GOP tries to dump Trump in 2024?

In a world where Donald Trump potentially loses the 2024 Republican primary, would he call the election rigged and lead an exodus with his base? “That is the threat that Republicans are all terrified of and it explains a lot of the weird dynamics in Republican politics,” says Chris Hayes. July 12, 2022.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Another White House#Gop
MSNBC

Trump coup exposed: Midnight military meeting led Trump to Jan. 6 rally, Navarro plot

The 7th Jan. 6th hearing unleashed new details on the shady, ‘off the books” meeting with Trump and controversial figures Sidney Powell and the CEO of Overstock which reportedly centered on the extreme plot to order the military to help steal the election. In Pat Cipollone’s testimony he claimed to not understand how they got into the White House, asking immediately ‘Who are you?’ when entering to break up the meeting. As The Beat previously reported, an aide of Peter Navarro allegedly let in these plotters who were not cleared to be in the White House. Navarro, the normally loud Trump warrior, told Ari Melber he had “no comment on that” meeting. July 14, 2022.
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Trump in control of 2024, and Pence surging vs. DeSantis

Former President Donald Trump can’t be beat in a GOP primary. That’s clear in new polling. But if the 45th president decides to skip 2024, the race between Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence could heat up. In the latest Zogby Poll provided exclusively...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
TheWrap

Dr. Oz Trolled for Shooting Pennsylvania Senate Campaign Ad in His Mansion … in New Jersey

Mehmet Oz was slammed Thursday for filming a campaign ad in his bid for Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate seat in his New Jersey mansion. John Fetterman, Oz’s Democratic opponent, quote tweeted the video, saying “Pro tip: don’t film an ad for your PA senate campaign from your mansion in New Jersey.” Fetterman also attached two images from a 2020 People magazine profile that showed off the Republican doctor/talk show host’s extravagant home in Cliffside Park, New Jersey.
POLITICS
NBC News

Trump fumes as Republicans ignore Jan. 6 panel

WASHINGTON — Republicans in Washington are betting that the televised Jan. 6 hearings aren't breaking through, that voters are more worried about gas prices and inflation and that — basically — no one cares. But one man is paying attention: Donald Trump. And he’s not happy no...
POTUS
The Independent

New poll suggests midterm voter backlash against Republicans over Roe v Wade ruling

A new poll suggests Republicans may face a backlash from voters in midterm elections this November as a reaction to the overturning of Roe vs Wade by a conservative-dominated Supreme Court.In a CBS News poll released on Sunday, half of Democratic respondents said that Friday’s ruling ending federal abortion protections for every woman in the country made them more likely to participate in the upcoming midterm elections; by comparison, the percentage of Republicans who said the same was 30 points lower.Those results may indicate a significant voter enthusiasm gap between Democratic and Republican-leaning voters that could hamstring the GOP’s...
ELECTIONS
WATE

WATE

25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy