ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

North Carolina police officer pleads guilty after gun death of his 3-year-old child

By Emily Mikkelsen, Brayden Stamps, Dolan Reynolds
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bhoaa_0giBz9zJ00

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An Elon police officer has pleaded guilty to a charge of failing to properly store a firearm after his 3-year-old-child shot and killed themself more than a year ago.

The incident happened about 7:35 a.m. on June 16, 2021. Guilford County deputies, EMS and fire officials responded to the 700 block of Nellie Gray Place in Whitsett when they were told a child was shot.

Federally wanted man identified in High Point Walmart armed robbery

The child was taken to a local hospital and later declared dead.

At the time, Orlando Maynard had been on the force for eight months. Before that, he had served in the military. Maynard, who was not home when the shooting happened, was placed on administrative leave following the incident.

Maynard pleaded guilty Friday to a misdemeanor offense of failing to properly store a firearm to protect a minor and was given a 45-day sentence with an 18-month suspension. He also was required to forfeit the firearm that killed the child and not allowed to own or have a firearm while he is on probation.

The Elon Police Department released this statement at the time of the child’s passing:

While extremely tragic, this incident serves as a harsh reminder to gun owners that weapons should always remain secure. Particularly if minors live in, or have access to, a residence where weapons are stored.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 70

Ray Crenshaw
3d ago

no one said negligence,and child endangerment. this type of thing is happening to often. I have horses, and it's my responsibility to close the gates when I leave, and the gates to my pool.

Reply(2)
21
Jackie Pate
3d ago

Some of you are are judging this officer pretty harshly. Who among you have made mistakes which hurt someone else. Judge not least you be judged

Reply(11)
19
BH
3d ago

Nobody wins in this case. He’s sentenced to life in his mind. Yes secure fire arms even if you have no children around.

Reply
45
Related
WBTW News13

North Carolina man charged with felony stalking given $105K bond after putting ‘unwanted signage’ on someone’s lawn

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An Alamance County man is being charged with felony stalking after a series of incidents at another family’s home, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. At 7:09 a.m on Friday, deputies came to a home on Best Trail in Haw River after getting a report of trespassing and harassment. […]
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
newsoforange.com

Police identify suspect in gunfire incident

Hillsborough police have secured warrants for the arrest of a suspect in an incident of gunfire outside an apartment complex in Hillsborough in early July. Nakore Kewan Rogers, 21, with a last known address on Adlett Lane in Durham, is not in custody and is considered armed and dangerous. He is being charged with:
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
cbs17

Child in serious condition after Durham near-drowning, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A child is in serious condition following a near-drowning incident at a Durham apartment complex, police confirmed Tuesday afternoon. The Durham Police Department said officers responded to the drowning call just before 4 p.m. at the Colonial Apartments in the 2900 block of Chapel Hill Road.
DURHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Guilford County, NC
Crime & Safety
State
North Carolina State
Elon, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Whitsett, NC
Whitsett, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Elon, NC
County
Guilford County, NC
WSET

19-year-old arrested, charged in Danville shooting

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The search is over for the gunman in a shooting on Sunday in Danville. Danville Police arrested 19-year-old Jahsun Le'Andre Townes on Tuesday morning inside of his apartment on Springfield Road. He is charged with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission...
DANVILLE, VA
randolphnewsnow.com

Police Investigating Shooting Earlier This Month That Left One Dead

ASHEBORO N.C. – A local man was killed in a shooting in Asheboro earlier this month and now police are asking for information from the public. According to information from Robbie Brown Asst Chief and of the Asheboro Police Department just before midnight on July 9th 2022, officers responded to a disorderly call for service at 219 Dunlap Street in Asheboro. When they arrived they located a Hispanic male laying on the ground suffering from multiple gunshots wounds.
ASHEBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Violent Crime#Ems#Nellie Gray Place#Point Walmart#Nexstar Media Inc
WBTV

Rowan Co. woman to serve up to 6.2 years prison for financial exploitation of her mother-in-law

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - In June, Kim Yost Fraley of Rowan County was found guilty of three counts of exploitation of an older adult. On Friday, she learned that she would be going to prison for sentences of 16 to 29 months for each of the two class F felonies, and six to 17 months for the class H felony, meaning Fraley will serve between 3.2 and 6.2 years in prison.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
WRAL

Former Person Co. DA faces bribery charges

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. A former Person County district attorney, already convicted in a corruption case, now faces bribery charges. Reporter: Julian Grace.
PERSON COUNTY, NC
WBTV

$20,000 taken in robbery at Salisbury arcade

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury are investigating the robbery of an arcade that happened on Saturday. According to the report, a man walked into the Lucky Duck Arcade at 1012 Mooresville Road and handed the cashier a note demanding the money. The cashier put the money, about $20,000, into a bag. The man then left.
SALISBURY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro Sheetz store robbed Monday night

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police responded to a robbery at the Sheetz on Spring Garden Street around 11:19 p.m. Monday. They said a man walked inside the store with a gun and took an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving on foot. The man is described as wearing all...
GREENSBORO, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

North Carolina pastor says van stolen from church

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Officials with Lexwin Baptist Church in Winston-Salem are asking for the public’s help finding a van they say was stolen from them. Pastor Erick Goff tells FOX8 that someone broke into the church between midnight and 6 a.m. on Friday. Goff says the people who broke in came in through the […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WRAL News

Man found shot in car along I-885 in Durham

Durham, N.C. — A man was seriously hurt in a shooting along Interstate 885 in Durham on Sunday morning. Shortly after 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a reported shooting on I-885 north near the Ellis Road exit. Officers found a man inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds. He was...
DURHAM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Woman killed in I-40/85 crash in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said a woman died in a crash on I-40/85 North on Monday. It happened near Mt. Hope Church Road, heading toward Gibsonville around 11 a.m. Police said Roosevelt Gardner, 69, was driving when he slid off the right side of the road. He ran...
GREENSBORO, NC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

60K+
Followers
6K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy