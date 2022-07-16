Search underway for man who went missing in Flagami

MIAMI - A woman is being sought by the Fort Lauderdale Police Department after being accused of stealing more than $50,000 worth of valuables from a man's apartment. Surveillance cameras show the victim and the woman walking into the apartment building in the 500 block of East Las Olas Boulevard. Then, a while later, they show the woman leaving the building by herself. Police said it happened on Friday, June 10, 2022. Here is what detectives said about the incident: "Preliminary investigation has revealed that an unknown suspect stole two of the victim's designer watches, his iPhone 12 Pro, his wallet, and $1,000.00 cash while inside of his home. The victim and the suspect came back to his residence at approximately 1:30 am after being out on East Las Olas Boulevard. The total loss to the victim is approximately $52,500.00."The suspect is approximately 5'4" tall, and approximately 120 lbs. She can be seen in the video wearing a white shirt, black pants, black shoes, and carrying a black purse. Authorities said the suspect may also have a neck tattoo. Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to call police at 954-828-6070.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL ・ 8 DAYS AGO