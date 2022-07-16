Former NASCAR driver Bobby East stabbed to death in California; suspect killed by police

Former NASCAR driver Bobby East was stabbed to death at a Westminster, California, gas station Wednesday.

He was 37.

According to the Westminster Police Department , it responded to the 76 gas station following calls reporting a stabbing. Police found East "suffering from a serious stab wound to the chest area."

Officers tried life-saving measures and paramedics transported East to a local hospital where he died.

The Westminster Police Department said the stabbing suspect, Trent William Millsap, was shot and killed in Anaheim on Friday as officers tried to arrest him.

Police say they have no motive for the stabbing and the investigation into both deaths is ongoing.

East won 22 USAC National Midget feature wins, was a native of Torrance, California, and the son of USAC Hall of Famer car builder Bob East.

The younger East also was a three-time champion on the US Auto Club circuit and competed in the Xfinity Series and the Truck Series in 2008. East also won the USAC Silver Crown championships in 2004, 2012 and 2013.

“NASCAR is saddened to learn of the tragic death of Bobby East,” NASCAR said in a statement. “We extend our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Bobby, a true racer.”

Westminster police said Millsap, 27, was on parole for armed robbery and had an outstanding warrant for his arrest for an unrelated parole violation.

Contributing: The Associated Press

