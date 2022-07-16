WWE Report Says Several Women Frustrated With Their Use on TV in Recent Months

Tonight's episode of WWE NXT featured a 20-woman Battle Royale for the chance to be the next challenger for NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose, though there was already some back and forth backstage before the match had even started. Out first was Alba Fyre, but the match would also include Ivy Nile, Kayden Carter, Katana Chance, Nikkita Lyons, Cora Jade, Indi Hartwell, Fallon Henley, Wendy Choo, Amari Miller, Kiana James, Sarray, Arianna Grace, Valentina Feroz, Elektra Lopez, Tiffany Stratton, Tatum Paxley, Lash Legend, Sloane Jacobs, and Yulisa Leon, though then we got a big surprise in Zoey Starks, who makes her return after being injured since November of last year. After all sorts of big moments, it was Stark who eliminated Stratton only to get surprised by a never eliminated Jade, but Stark still survived, becoming the number one challenger to Rose's NXT Championship.
