ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE Report Says Several Women Frustrated With Their Use on TV in Recent Months

By Matthew Aguilar
ComicBook
 3 days ago

The last few weeks have seen a wider mix of women used on WWE TV, especially compared to how things were over the past few months, and according to a new report from Fightful Select, several women were frustrated with how they were being utilized on Raw and SmackDown. Fightful was...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

WWE: More Information on the Vince McMahon Allegations Is On The Way

The WWE Board of Directors' investigation into Vince McMahon's alleged sexual misconduct with various former employees has been ongoing since April and following The Wall Street Journal's initial report in June more mainstream media outlets have been providing their coverage on the situation. According to PWInsider, HBO's Real Sports With Bryan Gumbel has started contacting people (particularly former WWE female employees) about a piece regarding the investigation.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE Officials Reportedly "Don't Like" The WWE SummerSlam Card

WWE officials are reportedly not satisfied with the upcoming WWE SummerSlam card. In an update from @WrestleVotes on Twitter, "the people who put [SummerSlam] together" apparently "really don't like the SummerSlam card." This comes just one day removed from Monday Night RAW, where WWE confirmed two new matches for the event: Seth Rollins vs. Riddle and Logan Paul vs. The Miz. There are currently eight matches scheduled for SummerSlam, with the headlining bout being a Last Man Standing match between Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and challenger Brock Lesnar. There are three more episodes of WWE TV, two editions of SmackDown and one RAW, before SummerSlam.
WWE
ComicBook

Ric Flair's Final Opponents Revealed

Ric Flair will compete in his final match on July 31 at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium. When news of his retirement match first broke, it was reported that he would be involved in a six-man tag team match with FTR taking on the Rock 'n' Roll Express and Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat, one of Flair's oldest rivals. However those plans had to be scrapped after Steamboat turned down the idea, and in the weeks since then Jim Crocket Promotions (revived for one night to promote the event under the Starrcast banner) has been announcing other matches that would round out the card. It was finally confirmed on Monday that Flair would be taking part in a tag team match, joining his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo in a match against Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal.
NASHVILLE, TN
ComicBook

WWE NXT Finally Reveals The Dyad's Identities

Joe Gacy has been teasing the identities of his Dyad disciples for several weeks, and they've even wrestled matches without revealing their identities. Tonight though it was time for answers, and after several different theories had circulated, the Dyad were to be revealed Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler, who most knew previously as Zack Gibson and James Drake of the Grizzled Young Veterans. They also revealed all new looks to go with their new characters, and you can check that in the post below.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Lashley
Person
Brock Lesnar
Person
Vince Mcmahon
Person
Ronda Rousey
Person
Liv Morgan
Person
Charlotte Flair
Person
Lacey Evans
Person
Sasha Banks
Person
Roman Reigns
Person
Alexa Bliss
ComicBook

WWE NXT Favorite Returns and is Crowned Mandy Rose's Next Title Challenger

Tonight's episode of WWE NXT featured a 20-woman Battle Royale for the chance to be the next challenger for NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose, though there was already some back and forth backstage before the match had even started. Out first was Alba Fyre, but the match would also include Ivy Nile, Kayden Carter, Katana Chance, Nikkita Lyons, Cora Jade, Indi Hartwell, Fallon Henley, Wendy Choo, Amari Miller, Kiana James, Sarray, Arianna Grace, Valentina Feroz, Elektra Lopez, Tiffany Stratton, Tatum Paxley, Lash Legend, Sloane Jacobs, and Yulisa Leon, though then we got a big surprise in Zoey Starks, who makes her return after being injured since November of last year. After all sorts of big moments, it was Stark who eliminated Stratton only to get surprised by a never eliminated Jade, but Stark still survived, becoming the number one challenger to Rose's NXT Championship.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE's Briggs and Jensen Retain NXT UK Tag Team Championships

After shocking everyone with their big NXT UK Championships win a few weeks ago, Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen have been hounded by Pretty Deadly. Pretty Deadly enjoyed a big run as Champions during their time in NXT UK, and weren't so pleased about Briggs and Jensen carrying their old Titles. Meanwhile, Briggs and Jensen weren't keen on letting their Title end reign so soon, and with Fallon Henley at ringside, the duo went all out to retain their Titles. Despite some shenanigans from Pretty Deadly, a little help from Henley balanced things out, and they were able to retain their NXT UK Tag Titles.
WWE
ComicBook

Ric Flair Will Reportedly Compete In His Last Match With an Injury

Ric Flair will compete in one last professional wrestling match on Sunday, July 31 at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium. Unfortunately, he will not be entering the match at 100%. According to Dave Meltzer via the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Flair is dealing with a foot injury that, while noteworthy, will not hinder any of the plans for the Ric Flair's Last Match pay-per-view. Flair's opponent will be announced tonight and "The Nature Boy" seemed to indicate in his latest tweet that someone from WWE will be involved.
NASHVILLE, TN
ComicBook

AEW Wrestler Steps Away From Pro Wrestling

AEW star AQA (real name Angela Quentina Arnold) announced via Twitter on Monday morning that she is stepping away from professional wrestling in order to deal with her physical and mental health. As a trainee under Booker T, Arnold began competing in NXT in 2021 under the name Zayda Ramier but was released by the promotion in November. She arrived in AEW on the Feb. 9 episode of AEW Dynamite, coming up short in a TBS Championship match against Jade Cargill. Tony Khan announced she had signed with the promotion on Feb. 11 but she would only compete on Dark, Dark: Elevation and Ring of Honor's Supercard of Honor in the months that followed.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television#Combat#Wwe Report#Wwe Tv#Smackdown#The Wall Street Journal
ComicBook

Latest Update on Edge's Return to WWE

WWE has been airing mysterious vignettes since the Money in the Bank pay-per-view teasing the return of Edge. The 11-time former world champion and WWE Hall of Famer was suddenly kicked out of his own faction, The Judgement Day, last month when Finn Balor was added into the group. Reports of him turning back into a babyface began popping up shortly after and now it looks like WWE might be setting up his return ahead of the SummerSlam pay-per-view.
WWE
ComicBook

Ric Flair Opens Up About His Foot Issue, Confirms Charlotte Flair Will Attend His Last Match

Ric Flair will team with Andrade El Idolo to face Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal at the Ric Flair's Last Match event on July 31 at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium. News broke on Monday that Flair wouldn't be heading into the match at 100% due to a foot injury, which he clarified on Busted Open Radio as just plantar fasciitis. He added, "Other than that, I am perfect. That damn thing is sore as s—. I'm at the doctor right now. They are gonna start injecting me with stuff," he said.
NASHVILLE, TN
ComicBook

Goldberg on Recent Comparisons to Rising AEW Star

One AEW wrestler who has been drawing Bill Goldberg comparisons over the past year is current TNT Champion Wardlow. A lot of this is deliberate — his entrance began resembling "Da Man's" classic WCW entrance during his feud with MJF (and even did a better job of explaining the security guards that accompanied him to the ring) and his moveset instantly drew comparisons to the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion and WWE's Batista. During a new interview with Bleacher Report's Graham GSM Matthews, Goldberg responded to the comparisons.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE Adds New SummerSlam Match Ahead of Tonight's WWE Raw

WWE announced shortly before this week's Monday Night Raw that Seth Rollins vs. Riddle has been added to this year's SummerSlam card. The feud initially started when Rollins jumped Riddle for chastizing him over taking out Cody Rhodes with a sledgehammer on an episode of Raw. Things escalated further when Riddle nailed Rollins with an RKO from the top of a ladder during the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, which wound up costing "The Visionary" the briefcase. The pair have been trading shots ever since.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
ComicBook

Kevin Nash and Shawn Michaels Disagree Over How WWE NXT Stars Should Wrestle

Kevin Nash's latest Kliq This episode had him recalling a trip down to Orlando for a recent NXT taping. The brand has been overseen by Shawn Michaels ever since Triple H suffered heart failure last September, and when Nash saw how quickly the wrestlers were working in the ring he approached his old friend with some advice — tell the young wrestlers to slow down. Michaels pushed back, saying the style that worked when were rising through the ranks would get soundly rejected now.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy