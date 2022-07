Kelly Kerlin was named the new head baseball coach at Alvin High School earlier this week with Alvin ISD making the hiring official on July 11. Kerlin is making the short move over from Manvel High School, where he served as the Mavericks’ head baseball coach for the past 10 seasons. Kerlin replaces Anthony Scalise, who turned in his resignation last month.

