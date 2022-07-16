ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Docs Told Not to Treat Some Pregnant Women Under New Abortion Ban

By Alan Halaly
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

At least three medical facilities in Texas have counseled doctors that they should not treat pregnant women with certain complications because they might run afoul of the state’s...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 8

Related
Los Angeles Times

The woman who brought down Roe vs. Wade wants to take abortion battle to California

ATLANTA — Perhaps more than any other woman, Marjorie Dannenfelser is responsible for thefall of Roe vs. Wade. The president of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, a nonprofit group that works to end abortion in the United States by electing antiabortion politicians, Dannenfelser has dedicated her adult life to outlawing abortion. In 2016, she played a key role in getting President Trump to commit to appoint U.S. Supreme Court justices who oppose abortion.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

This Texas teen wanted an abortion. She now has twins.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Brooke Alexander turned off her breast pump at 6:04 p.m. and brought two fresh bottles of milk over to the bed, where her 3-month-old twins lay flat on their backs, red-faced and crying. Running on four hours of sleep, the 18-year-old tried to feed both babies...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Vox

A pregnancy turns deadly in an anti-abortion state. What happens next?

Even before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24, stripping Americans of their right to an abortion, the United States had an abysmally high maternal mortality rate, ranking last in a survey of 10 similarly wealthy countries. For doctors in states implementing restrictive abortion bans, the ruling is a crisis of care: In many cases, the only way to treat life-threatening conditions such as ectopic pregnancies is with medical or surgical termination. The fear among many physicians is that the ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization will make mortality rates creep even higher.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Health
Newsweek

Missouri Woman Says Walgreens Denied Her Miscarriage Meds After Losing Baby

A Missouri woman says she was refused the medicine she needed to safely pass her miscarriage by a Walgreens pharmacist two days before Roe v. Wade was overturned on June 24. In a Reddit post, the woman said that after trying for a baby for a long time, she and her husband finally became pregnant. However, at a nine week scan, she was told there was no heartbeat and a doctor confirmed the pregnancy was not viable.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#Hospital#Docs
CNBC

Texas sues to block Biden from requiring doctors to provide abortions in medical emergencies

Texas on Thursday asked a federal court to block the Biden administration's requirement that physicians and hospitals provide abortions in medical emergencies. The lawsuit comes three days after Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra warned hospitals and physicians that they are required to provide abortions in medical emergencies where it is the necessary treatment to protect the life of a pregnant woman.
TEXAS STATE
Austonia

The high school valedictorian who took aim at Texas legislators in her speech is still fighting for women’s rights as a UT student

Paxton Smith’s 2021 valedictory speech at Lake Highlands High School in Dallas wasn’t the same speech she had previously shared with school administrators. She dropped the approved speech and made a case for women’s reproductive rights after lawmakers passed the Texas "Heartbeat Bill.” Her advocacy made news on NPR, YouTubeTV and in The Guardian. Just over a year later, the “war on (women’s) rights” she forewarned has come to a head as the U.S. Supreme Court voted Friday morning to overturn Roe v. Wade, ending constitutional protection for abortion access.“It is up to the people to show up and show...
TEXAS STATE
Miami Herald

Her son would have been born with half a heart. Now, a Florida abortion might not be legal

Danielle and Jason Tallafuss ended their first pregnancy in July 2020, not because the Orlando-area couple didn’t want a child or because her pregnancy was unplanned. Rather, doctors had discovered a heart defect in the fetus during an ultrasound performed nearly 21 weeks into the pregnancy, a condition that often ends in death within the first two weeks of a newborn’s life.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
Andrei Tapalaga

Opinion: The Bible States That Christianity Actually Supports Abortion Rights

The unexpected Roe v Wade case that resulted in banning abortion across Texas and Missouri had women fighting for their rights through any means necessary. This even included arguments that involved Christianity and the biblical views towards abortion. The strong Christian community within the states where the ban has been set used the Bible's authority to argue for abortion care as not just a basic human right, but a moral Christian imperative.
MISSOURI STATE
MSNBC

Some on the right want to change the definition of ‘abortion’

As difficult as the debate over reproductive rights has been for many years, there was at least unanimity on what an abortion is: To have an abortion is to terminate an unwanted or dangerous pregnancy. People could argue about laws, limits, and morality, but everyone could at least agree on this basic definition.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Daily Mail

Texas cancer survivor, 28, reveals how state's heartbeat law banned her from aborting longed-for miracle baby who was too disabled to survive: Forced to drive 10 hours to New Mexico clinic where pro-lifers called her a murderer

A Texas cancer survivor who suffered three miscarriages was banned from aborting a longed-for pregnancy in her home state on discovering the fetus was too disabled to survive. Kailee DeSpain, 28, and her husband were forced to make a 10 hour trip to New Mexico in February after a 16 week scan revealed their son Finley had an unsurvivable condition called triploidy.
TEXAS STATE
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
20K+
Followers
28K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy