'It's just an ideal time': Vallivue School Board trustee stepping down after 11 years of service

Reid Stephan Photo courtesy of Reid Stephan

CALDWELL — Reid Stephan, vice chair of the Vallivue School District Board, will step down on Aug. 10 after 11 years of service.

“Turnover on a board is good,” Stephan said by phone Thursday morning. “It’s good to bring in fresh perspective and energy and diversity.”

The board accepted Stephan’s resignation at the meeting Tuesday night and notified the public that the seat will be vacant as of Aug. 10, said Board Chair Toni Belknap-Brinegar.

Stephan’s term ends in January 2024, he said. He said he had contemplated stepping down earlier, but due to transitioning in a new superintendent, it was not the right time, he said. Now that Superintendent Lisa Boyd has served for a year, and the district and board have good leadership, the timing is right, he said.

“It’s just an ideal time to step aside and let someone else come in and do it at the time when things are relatively stable and strong, and not a lot of things are in turmoil that someone would be stepping into,” he said.

After the Aug. 10 meeting, the board will have 120 days to fill the seat, and will seek applicants who reside in district’s Zone 5, the seat being vacated, she said.

Zone 5 is bounded roughly by Nampa-Caldwell Boulevard in the west-southwest, U.S. Highway 20 and U.S. Highway 26 to the north, and Franklin Road to the east.

After the board’s Aug. 10 meeting, applicants are encouraged to submit a letter of intent and a resume to the board clerk, Belknap-Brinegar said. If the board does not receive any applicants from Zone 5, it will open it up to the rest of the district, she said. If it cannot find an applicant, it would fall to the Canyon County Board of Commissioners to appoint someone, she said.

Stephan said his service has given him a greater appreciation of the work of administrators, faculty, and staff.

“I’ve just continually been inspired by the care, the compassion, the excellence that they bring with them, and the direct benefit that is for kids in the classroom,” he said.

Belknap-Brinegar said she has appreciated Stephan’s perspective on information technology and the medical field he has brought to the district from his work at St. Luke’s Health System, as well as his leadership.

“There were some times we as board members did not agree, but he was always so diplomatic and kind about it, and that’s what I wish for the nation … I wish we could disagree the way Reid disagrees, in saying disagreement is part of the human existence,” she said. “There’s no need to villainize and hate the other person you disagree with. Instead, we disagree, and then we move on,” she said.