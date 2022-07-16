ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Big Brother 24': Who Was Evicted During Week 1: Taylor or Terrance?

By Tamara Grant
[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead for Big Brother 24 Week 2 Head of Household results.]

The first Head of Household of Big Brother 24 , Daniel Durston, nominated Michael Bruner and Terrance Higgins for eviction before the Power of Veto changed his plans, resulting in Taylor Hale replacing Michael. With the Backstage Twist in play, Paloma Aguilar, Alyssa Snider, and Brittany Hoopes also aren’t safe. Who was evicted from Big Brother 24 during Week 1?

Paloma Aguilar quit ‘Big Brother 24’

Head of Household Daniel Durston nominated Michael Bruner and Terrance Higgins, with the former’s status as a superfan putting him as the target.

However, he saved himself by winning the Power of Veto, temporarily sending the HOH scrambling. Wanting a unanimous eviction, Daniel backdoored Taylor Hale as he felt he had the support of the house.

Before the Houseguests could vote to evict anyone, they were informed that Paloma Aguilar quit Big Brother 24 due to mental health after eight days in the house.

Additionally, it was revealed that the Backstage Twist would have sent a nominee and Backstage member (Paloma or Alyssa Snider as America voted to save Brittany Hoopes) to a competition, with the loser going home that night. However, due to Paloma’s exit, host Julie Chen Moonves announced the twist’s end and canceled eviction. Therefore, Paloma was the only Houseguest to exit the season during Week 1.

Paloma was involved in several alliances before exiting ‘Big Brother 24’

Before leaving Big Brother 24 , Paloma was a key player in the house. She and Alyssa created one of the first Final Two deals of the season, the Scorpio Sisters, and expanded it to include “Girls’ Girls,” Indy Santos, Jasmine Davis, Ameerah Jones, and Brittany.

The Scorpio Sisters and Ameerah were also involved in another alliance, the Mamba, with Monte Taylor, Kyle Capener, and Michael.

When Taylor told Monte about Paloma’s concern that he and the guys were going to “run” the house, it came back to Paloma, who used the information to paint Taylor, who she already didn’t trust, as a target.

It seemingly worked as everyone in the house seemed ready to vote the Michigan native out of the house. Daniel informed Taylor that she rubbed the other Houseguests the wrong way when he backdoored, and she attempted to make reconciliations.

Jasmine Davis won ‘Big Brother 24’ Week 2 HOH

Taylor approached several players following the Veto ceremony that left her in tears. Although some, including Monte and Paloma, still wrote her off, others seemed more willing to help her.

For example, Ameerah clued her in on her conversation with Monte, that had already gotten around the house. Taylor figured out a distorted version reached many of the Houseguests and made her rounds again.

After discovering no one else would go home that night, the players faced off in the next Head of Household competition. Despite injuring her ankle, Jasmine won and seemed ready to target Taylor, still not trusting her.

However, following conversations with Ameerah, who no longer perceives Taylor as a threat, a new target the house seems onboard with might have emerged. Big Brother 24 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays on CBS.

