Eugene, OR

3 dogs, 3 cats rescued from Eugene house fire

By KEZI Staff
KDRV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUGENE, Ore.-- Several pets were rescued from a house fire Saturday morning. Eugene Springfield fire crews...

www.kdrv.com

Related
Upworthy

Cop who shielded injured dog from scorching sun during heatwave ends up adopting the pup

Kaye Fiorello was driving down a Tennessee highway on a scorching hot day last month when she noticed a highway patrol officer parked just off the road. Although she didn't think much of it at the time, this observation proved helpful within minutes as she spotted something else that gave her pause. "About a mile up the road, this little dog's head popped up on the side of the road," Fiorello told The Dodo. "She looked like she'd been there for some time." Moved by the stranded pup's sorry state, Fiorello wanted to help her and immediately knew who she could approach.
ANIMALS
UPI News

Firefighters rescue puppies stuck in 100-pound tortoise's den

June 27 (UPI) -- Firefighters in California came to the rescue of two puppies that wandered into an underground den and became stuck behind a 100-pound tortoise. San Bernardino County Fire said the owner of all three animals called for help after the 5-month-old puppies, named Finn and Poe, wandered into Oscar the tortoise's den and remained inside for several hours.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
natureworldnews.com

30 Cows Come to the Rescue to Help Orphaned Seal Return Home

An orphaned seal pup named "Celebration" was only a few days old when her mother was separated from her in July. Her discovery on land was not made by humans, which makes for an unexpected and interesting occurrence. She was found by a herd of 30 cows who had gathered...
ANIMALS
Local
Oregon Pets & Animals
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Lifestyle
Eugene, OR
Pets & Animals
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
City
Springfield, OR
Complex

Cat Saved From London Fire Thanks To New Pet Oxygen Mask

A new oxygen mask for animals has been used for the first time to rescue a pet cat from a house fire in London. Last week, the London Fire Brigade were called to the address in Paddington where they successfully rescued two pet cats from the ground floor. Provided by not-for-profit organisation Smokey Paws, the masks come in three sizes and can be used on dogs and cats, as well as smaller animals such as rabbits, snakes and mice.
ANIMALS
PetsRadar

30 Mastiffs rescued from mass breeder as the cost of living rises: "Animals pay the price"

As the cost of living skyrockets, people are turning to breeding to bring in extra money - but our furry friends are the ones paying the price. While 30 Mastiffs rescued from a mass breeder in Phoenix may sound like a rare event, it’s a situation that’s becoming all too common, says Arizona Mastiff Rescue, a group dedicated to saving large breed dogs like the Cane Corso, Great Dane, and English Mastiff.
PHOENIX, AZ
Dianna Carney

Lost Dog "Would Have Died" After Somebody Put Him In "Some Random Car" That Reached 140º F

Local animal control officer "Eddy" made a Facebook post on Sunday, July 17th asking the resident of Duxbury to not put stray or lost dogs in "some random car on the street that you found the dog". This plea to the public comes after he was called to save a dog who had been left in an unattended car. Temperatures inside the vehicle reportedly reached 140 degrees at the time of the rescue.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#House Fire#Fire Burning
Dianna Carney

Fur Family Surrendered To Animal Shelter After Owner Loses House

12-year-old cat & 12-year-old Pomeranian , 3-year-old dachshundScituate Animal Shelter of Massachusetts. The Scituate Animal Shelter of Massachusetts is looking for the perfect humans for this fur-family trio. The shelter reports that their former owner faced every pet parent's worst nightmare, "their owner loved him dearly," reads the sad but adorable TikTok that was posted on Monday, July 11th, "But unfortunately (he) lost his home."
SCITUATE, MA
buzznicked.com

Couple Adopts What They Thought Was A Mini-Pig, Keeps Her As A Pet As She Grows To Over 500 Lbs

Anytime I hear that someone has a pet mini pig, I have a hard time not thinking that eventually that mini pig will be turned into food for the family. That was not the case with this mini pig though! Derek Walter and Steve Jenkins are roommates who live in Toronto. Their friend had a mini pig that was up for adoption. Thinking that the mini pig would only be about 70 lbs full-grown, they decided to adopt Esther the pig. But to their surprise, Esther did not stop growing. She’s now topping the scales at a whopping 530 lbs! That’s quite the surprise. I recently started following Esther the Pig on Facebook, and she is pretty adorable. Even though she is insanely large and probably a pretty inconvenient pet, Derek & Steve have taken full advantage of her inspiration. They have given up bacon and have even started a shelter for abused & abandoned commercial farm animals. Their shelter is called The Esther Effect Farm Animal Sanctuary. Who knew that a pig could have so much influence on two roommates.
ANIMALS
PetsRadar

Woman forced to put up sign outside her home to explain why Golden Retriever sits on the roof

A woman based in Austin, Texas has been forced to install a sign on her property explaining to concerned passersby why her Golden Retriever sits on the roof. The delightful Huckleberry loves nothing more than nabbing the best seat in the house so that he can survey all the goings on in his neighborhood, but people were becoming so concerned about his precarious position that his owners were getting constant knocks on their door.
AUSTIN, TX

