Mesquite amateur swim team earns first place in Dallas championship.

About 25 minutes north of Dallas, Frisco is a suburban city shaking things up. Yes, we know the word suburb usually comes with an eye roll, but not in Frisco. Here, you'll find family activities, educational museums, nightlife, elevated and casual eateries, plenty of outdoor arts and adventure, endless shopping, and the stunning campus of the Dallas Cowboys. Whether you're in town for a short airport layover or here for a long weekend of family fun, Frisco spoils visitors with choices galore.
Comments / 0