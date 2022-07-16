Mesquite amateur swim team earns first place in Dallas championship.

The North Texas region has lost a development icon. Chris Bright, the visionary leader behind the Castle Hills neighborhood in Lewisville, passed away on July 11. “It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of Chris Bright, CEO of Bright Realty,” a statement from his company read. “A Dallas native, Chris was the driving force behind the residential and commercial development of the Castle Hills community. He leaves behind two children, three grandchildren, and the Bright Realty/Bright Industries family of employees, who are all mourning this tremendous loss. Our thoughts are with all of them at this time.”

LEWISVILLE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO