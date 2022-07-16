ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mesquite amateur swim team earns first place in Dallas championship.

By City of Mesquite
starlocalmedia.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mesquite Marlins Swim Team took home first place...

starlocalmedia.com

starlocalmedia.com

McKinney honors Wimbledon Girls' Championship winner Liv Hovde

The McKinney City Council honored hometown tennis champion 16-year-old Liv Hovde at Tuesday's regular meeting, proclaiming July 19 as ‘2022 Wimbledon Girls' Champion Liv Hovde Day.' Hovde won the girls' singles tennis title at the tournament in straight sets, claiming her first junior Grand Slam. She is the second American to win the title at the All-England Club in the past 30 years.
MCKINNEY, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Summer Questions: Volleyball outlook in 6-6A, bi-district matchups to watch, and more

The end of one chapter gives way to the start of another, and such is the case as teams around the state begin preparations for the 2022-23 school year. For many, that’ll mean making the move to a new district. Schools like Coppell, Plano ISD and Lewisville ISD, however, will share the same district for at least two more years.
PLANO, TX
The Daily South

Frisco, Texas Is the Dallas-Fort Worth Suburb Worthy of a Visit

About 25 minutes north of Dallas, Frisco is a suburban city shaking things up. Yes, we know the word suburb usually comes with an eye roll, but not in Frisco. Here, you'll find family activities, educational museums, nightlife, elevated and casual eateries, plenty of outdoor arts and adventure, endless shopping, and the stunning campus of the Dallas Cowboys. Whether you're in town for a short airport layover or here for a long weekend of family fun, Frisco spoils visitors with choices galore.
FRISCO, TX
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

Goodbye Las Vegas, Hello Texas: ACM Awards Have A New Home In 2023

Goodbye Las Vegas, helloooooo Texas! The Academy of Country Music Awards will have a new home come 2023. The ACM Awards are now scheduled to take place on May 11, 2023 at Frisco's Ford Center, a 12,000-seat stadium that's home to the Dallas Cowboys' indoor practice facility, according to Variety. It will be the first award show to be held at the Dallas-Fort Worth venue. The coveted award show will still be broadcast on Amazon Prime Video for the second year.
LAS VEGAS, NV
starlocalmedia.com

PHOTOS: Frisco hosts roller skating event in front of city hall

Frisco Square Boulevard hosted a different kind of wheels Friday night. The city's Parks and Recreation department hosted "Let's Roll, Frisco," an outdoor roller skating pop-up experience in front of the George A. Purefoy Municipal Center. Frisco Square Boulevard was closed off and adorned with balloon arches as skaters brought their own skates and took to the street.
FRISCO, TX
CBS DFW

Man swimming on pool noodle drowns at Lewisville Lake

LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A man has drowned in Lewisville Lake today.It happened just after 5:30 p.m. at Hidden Cove Park in The Colony.The Colony Fire Chief Scott Thompson said the adult male victim was swimming in the beach area and was headed out towards a buoy on a pool noodle when he fell off and went under.The Colony Fire Department and Lewisville Fire Department dive team were called out and the man's body was recovered less than an hour later.The victim's name has not been released.
LEWISVILLE, TX
fox4news.com

North Texas teen starts summer business cleaning grills

DALLAS - Some amazing young people are showing grown-ups a thing or two about being a self-starter. They are running their own businesses – including one 14-year-old who is cashing in by doing something most of his adult neighbors hate. Preparing for a typical summer day means packing a...
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Business Hits: Carrollton highlights women business leaders, Lewisville to build unity in business community, Flower Mound celebrates longtime members

The Mestrocrest Chamber of Commerce is holding its next Women's Business Forum at 11:30 a.m. July 29 at Venue Forty 50 in Addison. Attendees will get to hear from Lewisville ISD Superintendent Lori Rapp and learn about her journey toward becoming a Superintendent, the current State of Education in North Texas and ways communities and businesses can get involved with helping its school districts.
LEWISVILLE, TX
CW33

Where people in Dallas are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Dallas between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
DALLAS, TX
ABC Big 2 News

WATCH: Brawl after Warbirds game involved players and fans

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A massive fight broke out at the end of the West Texas Warbirds’ season finale against the Dallas Prime prompting an investigation from law enforcement. With about nine minutes left on the game clock, Dallas and West Texas players spilled into a fight off the field that included coaches and fans. […]
ODESSA, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Texas Next: DeSoto receiver Johntay Cook II

DALLAS — Johntay Cook II has the tools that every wide receiver wants: elite ball skills, crisp route running and an unshakable confidence on and off the field. It’s a combination that’s made the DeSoto senior one of the best high school receivers in the Class of 2023.
DESOTO, TX
dmagazine.com

Castle Hills Developer Chris Bright Has Passed Away

The North Texas region has lost a development icon. Chris Bright, the visionary leader behind the Castle Hills neighborhood in Lewisville, passed away on July 11. “It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of Chris Bright, CEO of Bright Realty,” a statement from his company read. “A Dallas native, Chris was the driving force behind the residential and commercial development of the Castle Hills community. He leaves behind two children, three grandchildren, and the Bright Realty/Bright Industries family of employees, who are all mourning this tremendous loss. Our thoughts are with all of them at this time.”
LEWISVILLE, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Experts warn of foundation woes with blistering Texas summer

DALLAS — As Texans endure this blistering weather, foundation repair companies are advising homeowners to be mindful of their foundation. Skip Keller has lived in Garland for about 13 years. In that time, he has worked with the Parks and Recreation Department, meaning he knows the importance of maintaining a healthy lawn.
TEXAS STATE
CandysDirt.com

Dallas Architect Recalls Designing ‘Best Party House’ For Infamous Candy Montgomery

April Towery: We were thrilled to find architect Stephen Chambers, the man who designed a stunning home in the late 1970s for Candy Montgomery, who infamously was acquitted of killing her friend Betty Gore with an ax. An excerpt from the true crime tome on the case reads, “They got the land for $10,000. The house eventually cost $60,000 more because they insisted that a chic Dallas architectural firm do the blueprints. They accepted the first design submitted: a cathedral look, open and airy, with a lot of exposed beams and skylights, the children’s rooms isolated from their own, an oversized double garage, and a workshop and study for Pat.”
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Community Profile: Meet Mercedes Gall

A year ago, Mercedes Gall was googling “how to start a charity.” Today, she and other founding members of the Celina Community Police Foundation have partnered with the police department, city, businesses and citizens to support local officers. Gall, who serves as foundation treasurer, has lived in Celina since 2017 and has also served as an Election Judge with Collin County and has worked the polls in Celina.
CELINA, TX
KDAF

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Dallas

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.
DALLAS, TX

