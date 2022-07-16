ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

US Forecast

Huron Daily Tribune
 3 days ago

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;87;65;91;70;A stray t-shower;SSE;7;50%;55%;10. Albuquerque, NM;100;73;98;73;Variable cloudiness;E;7;22%;5%;11. Anchorage, AK;59;52;59;52;Cloudy, p.m. rain;SSE;8;86%;93%;1. Asheville, NC;85;64;85;66;A t-storm or two;S;6;70%;72%;11. Atlanta, GA;90;69;91;72;Partly sunny, humid;S;6;58%;5%;11. Atlantic City,...

