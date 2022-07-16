ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Firefighters respond to explosion, fire at Lacey daycare

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 3 days ago
Crews respond to explosion, fire at daycare in Lacey (Lacey Fire District 3)

LACEY, Wash. — Fire crews responded to an explosion and fire at a Lacey daycare on Saturday morning.

Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters found a school bus that was fully engulfed in flames, according to Lacey Fire District 3.

The fire had also spread to nearby trees and a fence, but crews were able to extinguish the fire before it could spread to any nearby structures.

The fire was extinguished by 5:45 a.m.

