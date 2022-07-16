ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, OH

Two arrested after Ohio State University dorm burglary

By Daniel Griffin
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men are in Franklin County jail after being arrested in connection with a burglary from an Ohio State University residence hall last week.

Ace Powers, 32, and Marquice Youngken, 30, are both charged with aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony, in connection with the burglary, which was reported Tuesday, July 12.

According to Franklin County jail records, Powers was arrested Wednesday and Youngken was arrested Friday.

The university issued a safety alert Tuesday after the burglary, which happened at the Neil Building Hall Complex on the 1500 block of Neil Avenue.

According to the alert, the suspects followed a resident into the building, then allegedly entered an unlocked residence hall suite and began taking items.

Franklin County Municipal Court records state Youngken allegedly pulled a knife on the victim when Powers allegedly had the victim pinned up against the wall, holding him there with his arm across his chest. The victim told police he fell to the ground when the suspects ran from the room.

The suspects stole the victim’s laptop, gaming system, cellphone, backpack, and clothing, all valued at approximately $3,000, court records state.

During an interview with police on Thursday, Powers identified Youngken as the second suspect, confirmed Youngken had a knife during the burglary, and carried the stolen items from the dormitory, according to court records. Powers also allegedly told police where Youngken could be found and that the stolen items would most likely be at that location, court records state.

Youngken was arraigned Saturday morning and is scheduled back in court on July 25 for a preliminary hearing. A court date for Powers is not available in online court records.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S2Nf4_0giBrPUm00
Suspects wanted in connection with an aggravated burglary at an Ohio State University residence hall on July 12, 2022.

Comments / 5

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Charges dismissed against Columbus police officer tied to 2020 protests

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The charges against a Columbus police officer connected to Downtown protests in the summer of 2020 have been dropped. Charges against Officer Traci Shaw of assault, interfering with civil rights and dereliction of duty were dismissed, the Fraternal Order of Police and the special prosecutor in the case confirmed. Kathleen Garber, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Franklin County, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
County
Franklin County, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
NBC4 Columbus

Man held at gunpoint, robbed in Columbus, police say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are looking for a man they said robbed someone at gunpoint on Sunday. A security camera captured footage of the suspect walking through a convenience store, located in the 1700 block of Morse Road, right before the robbery. Around noon, the man then walked over to another man outside, pulled out a handgun and demanded that he hand over his belongings, according to the Columbus Division of Police.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One man dead after shooting at Short North UDF store

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead after a shooting overnight Wednesday at a United Dairy Farmers store in the Short North Arts District, according to Columbus Police. Police say officers went to the UDF on North High Street just before 1:50 a.m. where they found the 51-year-old victim with a gunshot wound outside […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

33-year-old Columbus man dies in Pickaway County crash

SOUTH BLOOMFIELD, Ohio (WCMH) — A man from Columbus died after a one-vehicle crash Tuesday night in Pickaway County. The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office reported that deputies went to U.S. 23 near State Route 762 north of South Bloomfield about 9:15 p.m. and found two men injured in a crash. Investigation revealed that James B. […]
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Woman in Ohio unhappy with service, threatens clerk, vandalizes store

ABOVE: Surveillance video of the suspect wanted for allegedly vandalizing and stealing from a convenience store in June. The video does not have sound. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are looking for a woman they said vandalized and stole from a convenience store last month. According to a Columbus police Facebook post made Monday, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State University
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Names released in fatal Pickaway Co. crash

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio—The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office released the names of those involved in a fatal crash that happened Tuesday evening in northern Pickaway County. The crash occurred along route 23 in the area of route 762. According to a press release by the Sheriff’s Office, a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox, driven by 33-year-old James B. Daniels II, was traveling southbound on route 23 when it veered off the side of the road, into the median, causing the vehicle to go airborne.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Second officer on trial tied to 2020 Columbus protests

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The trial against the second Columbus police officer facing charges stemming from protests downtown in the spring of 2020 started Monday. Officer Traci Shaw is charged with assault, interfering with civil rights, and dereliction of duty. The charges stem from a May 30, 2020, incident...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Police: Teens used stolen Kias to break into Obetz store, steal guns

OBETZ, Ohio — Several guns were stolen from a gun shop in Obetz and law enforcement said multiple teenage suspects used stolen cars to break their way into the store. According to an Obetz police report, it was around 4:30 in the morning last Monday when police were called after cars rammed a back door at Vance Outdoors. The suspects ran into the gun shop and stole about a half dozen guns.
OBETZ, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC4 Columbus

Boy, 15, dies after being dropped at hospital for shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 15-year-old boy is dead after being dropped off at a Columbus hospital after being shot. Columbus police said the victim, Devin Bannister, was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital at approximately 2:41 a.m. Monday for a gunshot wound. Bannister was pronounced dead at the hospital at 4:32 a.m. Police said […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Jury begins deliberations in Charles Castle trial

HARDIN COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) - 12 people deliberating 16 charges. That's what's happening in Hardin County for Charles Castle as he awaits a verdict in his trial for allegedly kidnapping of a 7-year-old girl back in November. https://nbc4i.co/3uX6zsv.
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police ID victim in fatal east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting on Columbus’ east side Friday. Police on Sunday identified Reynard Reed, 46, as the man who was shot and killed on the 700 block of Lilley Avenue at approximately 4:56 p.m. Friday. According to...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman killed in east Columbus shooting remembered as 'best mom'

Woman killed in east Columbus shooting remembered as 'best mom'. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3ySMV1U. Woman killed in east Columbus shooting remembered …. Democrats call for Ohio Attorney General to resign. Tuesday evening forecast 7-19-22 Pedestrian trail next to I-670 causes safety concerns. All People’s Fresh Market. Major construction project underway...
COLUMBUS, OH
Shore News Network

Shooting in Columbus Bar Leaves Two Dead, Two Injured

COLUMBUS, OH- The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Saturday at the 3400 block of Sullivant Avenue inside of a bar. When officers arrived, they found three men suffering from gunshot wounds. Medics pronounced a 39-year-old male deceased shortly after their arrival. A 30-year -old was transported to Grant Medical Center in critical condition, where he was pronounced deceased.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

43-year-old dead after east Columbus head-on crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police identified the victim of a Saturday crash in east Columbus where two cars collided head-on. According to police, Shannon Davis, 43, was driving north on Nelson Road in a Kia at 9:00 a.m. while another driver was going south in a Toyota. Davis’...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy