HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While we look to start your Wednesday dry, that is not the way we will end it. Stay weather aware later. Some patchy fog is again possible this morning with a mix of sun and clouds early. I do believe we have the chance for stray to scattered showers and storms for most of today, but the main action comes tonight as that cold front swings through the region. Before it gets here though, highs will make a run at the 90-degree mark with the heat index making it feel like the upper 90s at times. Take all heat safety precautions today and the next few days.

HAZARD, KY ・ 12 HOURS AGO