HARLAN, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A Fort Wayne man has been identified by the Allen County Coroner’s Office as the victim of a fatal crash in Harlan Friday morning. The coroner’s office says Oi La Ma, 24, who was a passenger in the car, died from thermal burns and smoke inhalation, after an autopsy. Ma’s cause of death has been ruled an accident by the coroner’s office.

HARLAN, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO